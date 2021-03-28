Family groups crossing border in soaring numbers point to next phase of crisis

DHS expects roughly 500,000 to 800,000 members of family groups to arrive during the 2021 fiscal year that ends in September, a quantity that would equal or exceed the record numbers who entered in 2019, according to government data reviewed by The Washington Post. Officials are racing to find facilities to house these families ahead of their release, along with additional staff to process an increase in humanitarian and asylum claims.

But as they race to add shelter capacity for these minors, Department of Homeland Security officials are privately warning about what they see as the next phase of a migration surge that could be the largest in two decades, driven by a much greater number of families.

The Biden administration’s attention along the Mexico border has been consumed for the past several weeks by the record numbers of migrant teenagers and children crossing into the United States without their parents, at a rate that far exceeds the government’s ability to care for them.

The estimate is based on what has already been a vertiginous increase since President Biden took office Jan. 20. This month, the number of family members taken into Customs and Border Protection custody is on pace to reach nearly 50,000, up from 7,000 in January, the latest government data show. The highest one-month total, 88,587, was recorded in May 2019, during a year when more than 525,000 migrants arrived as members of family groups.

Groups of families — sometimes collectively numbering as many as 400 — have been showing up this month along the riverbanks in South Texas, straining CBP’s ability to transport, process, and care for so many parents and children without leaving other sections of the border unsupervised.

Hundreds of parents and children have been spending hours at an outdoor processing station next to the Rio Grande, some sleeping on the ground while they wait for agents to formally take them into custody.

Roy Villareal, who retired last year after 33 years in the Border Patrol, said roughly 40 percent of those taken into CBP custody now are children and families, but they consume 60 to 70 percent of agents’ time, attention and paperwork.

“Border security drops tremendously because of this,” he said, noting that drug traffickers often choreograph the crossings of large groups of families to tie up agents in one area while moving narcotics in another.

While the Biden administration says its policy is to “expel” families to Mexico under a pandemic health order, the most recent CBP data shows that only about 10 to 20 percent are being turned back. The rest are typically released into the United States with a notice to appear in court, even though Biden told reporters last week the families “should all be going back.”

In late January, just days into Biden’s term, Mexican authorities stopped accepting some families rejected by US agents, primarily in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, citing a new child protection law that has limited their shelter capacity. The rule has applied mostly to families arriving with children under the age of 7, so parents with small children have rushed to that span of the border over the past two months, hoping to be quickly released into the United States.

The Biden administration has placed some families arriving to South Texas on flights to other sectors of the border, including El Paso, then returning them to Mexico from there. But there appears to be no formal determination as to who is allowed into the United States and who is selected for the expulsion, sowing confusion and anguish among the families unlucky to be turned away.

“It is a little bit unknown as to what population gets transferred to El Paso,” a US Border Patrol official said Friday during a media briefing provided on the condition that the official not be identified.

Biden sent top diplomats to Mexico last week in an effort to get President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to accept the return of more expelled Central American families, following an agreement that will send millions of surplus AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to Mexico from US stockpiles.

There has been no formal announcement about expanded Mexican shelter capacity, however, and the extraordinary volume of people arriving to South Texas has often left US agents too overwhelmed to complete the paperwork. They have started handing some families blank forms and asking them to report to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement later, a practice CBP officials say they have never engaged in on a large scale.

"Our policy remains that families are expelled, and in situations where expulsion is not possible due to Mexico's inability to receive the families, they are placed into removal proceedings," said Sarah Peck, a DHS spokeswoman, referring to the deportation process.

Although the Biden administration is expelling some families, it is allowing nearly all unaccompanied minors to stay, so some parents are choosing to send their sons and daughters across the border alone. As more families are allowed to stay, more parents are expected to arrive with their children, instead of splitting up.

After the Obama administration faced a spike in family migration in 2014, it opened large "residential centers" for parents and children that were designed to resemble dormitories rather than detention facilities. But courts have limited the amount of time minors are allowed to spend at those sites, and the government has struggled for years to rule quickly enough on their claims for humanitarian protection.

That system was quickly overwhelmed during the 2019 surge, and so many families arrived at once that the Trump administration had to quickly free them into the United States, a practice it derided as “catch and release.” Their numbers fell again after President Trump expanded the “Remain in Mexico” program, which required families seeking asylum to wait outside US territory, often in grim camps and dangerous border cities where they were vulnerable to kidnappers and extortionists.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced this month that it will expand its capacity to hold families near the US-Mexico border to more than 3,700 beds in coming weeks, including 2,500 beds at a pair of existing family residential centers in South Texas, records show. ICE has also converted its two largest family detention sites into rapid-processing hubs to facilitate the release of parents with children within 72 hours.