Raised to identify as Black, Harris steps into role as a voice for Asian-Americans

"That's true, but it's more than that," she told the aides, according to one person familiar with the conversation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private meeting. "It's about being seen as American and not as the other."

Her speechwriter had called in from Washington. Others were seated in front of her in a semicircle. The attacker had killed eight, including six women of Asian descent, and a draft of Harris's speech had focused on the need for everyone to feel safe.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta to meet with community leaders in the wake of the mass shooting two weeks ago when she summoned top aides to discuss what she would say.

A short time later, after emerging from the meeting with local Asian-American leaders, Harris told reporters: “Sadly, it’s not new. Racism is real in America, and it has always been. Xenophobia is real in America, and it always has been. Sexism, too.” With President Biden standing behind her, she ticked through laws discriminating against Chinese immigrants in the 1860s, the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, and attacks against Muslim Americans after 9/11.

“Ultimately, this is about who we are as a nation,” Harris said. Asians “have the right to be recognized as American — not as the ‘other,’ not as ‘them,’ but as ‘us.’ "

For Harris, the use of the collective pronoun was poignant. Though her late mother was an immigrant from India, Harris, 56, whose father is from Jamaica, was raised to identify as Black — a reflection of her mother’s recognition that a young biracial woman would be viewed that way in a society whose racial dialogue was defined principally through a lens of Black and white.

Now, amid accounts of rising violence targeting Asian-Americans, it is her South Asian heritage that has put Harris in a unique position to give voice to the pain and anger that inspired a nascent political movement.

People who have worked with her said that Harris — although she seldom talks publicly about her Indian background — has an authentic understanding of the trepidation felt by many Asian-Americans and shares their sense of urgency. The question, they said, is how far she is willing or able to go to embrace the role of forceful advocate and how much pressure she will face from the Asian-American community to act as an influence on Biden to follow through on his pledges to prioritize their concerns.

“Kamala’s speech in Atlanta was very well done. It was clear and to the point. She spoke from a position no other vice president could,” said Shekar Narasimhan, the Indian American chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund, a SuperPAC focused on bolstering political activism among the nation’s 23 million Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Though Harris did not offer a personal reflection, “her lived experience is translating on the world stage into that authenticity,” Narasimhan added.

Among Asian-American leaders, Harris is widely regarded as a source of pride and as an ally of their causes. Yet they cautioned that her ability to advocate for them could be compromised by her multiple responsibilities as Biden’s deputy.

For months, Democrats in Congress and community leaders have expressed frustration that Biden has not named more Asian-Americans to his senior ranks. Biden assembled the most racially diverse leadership team of any administration, with people of color making up half of his nominees and appointees.

But none of his nominees for the 15 statutory Cabinet positions is an Asian-American, breaking two decades of precedent from Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.

The impatience boiled over last week during a private call between Democratic lawmakers and Biden aides, during which Jen O'Malley Dillon, the White House deputy chief of staff, reportedly pointed to Harris in the discussion over Asian representation in the Cabinet.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat who is of Chinese Thai descent, later called the remarks “insulting” and announced — along with Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, a Japanese-American — that they would oppose all of Biden’s nominees other than those who are racial minorities or LGBTQ. The senators withdrew their threat after the White House hastily agreed to appoint a senior official to focus on Asian-American issues, a new position whose duties have yet to be defined.

Duckworth told reporters that White House aides had pointed at Harris “multiple times” over the past year in response to lawmakers’ pressure. She questioned whether the White House would dare tell the Congressional Black Caucus: “Well you have Kamala, so we’re not going to put any more African-Americans in the Cabinet.”

Biden administration officials said they are working to address lawmakers' concerns. They noted that the president has been at the forefront of the efforts to address the violence, signing an executive action in January that barred the government from using racist or xenophobic language to describe the pandemic and that instructed the Justice Department to improve hate-crime tracking and prosecutions.

The senators emphasized that their anger was not aimed at Harris, with whom they had collaborated closely when she served on the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus as a senator from California.

In May, Harris introduced a Senate resolution condemning Trump's use of "Wuhan virus" to blame China for the coronavirus pandemic, and she joined her former CAPAC colleagues for a celebratory event after the election. She has spoken out numerous times over the anti-Asian hate incidents, including on social media and in an op-ed in the California-based Asian Journal in May in which she accused Trump of "race-baiting."

Yet Asian-American leaders have made clear to the White House that Harris, alone, is not enough.

“We need more than the vice president. This is a national issue that deserves the highest level of coordination and a whole-of-government approach,” said Russell Jeung, an Asian-American studies professor at San Francisco State University. He is a cofounder of Stop AAPI Hate, an advocacy group that has tallied 3,800 incidents of bias and hate directed at Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders over the past year.

Biden aides responded to the criticism by noting that 15 percent of his Senate-confirmed nominees are Asian-American, including US Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, plus two Cabinet deputies and the directors of the Office of Property Management and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Neera Tanden, an Indian-American, failed last month to win Senate confirmation to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

In some ways, Harris’s position underscores the complexities of the term “Asian-American,” which was coined by activists during the civil rights movement of the 1960s to demonstrate political solidarity in the fight against racism. Experts said the label was purposely broad, loosely tying together a broad and diverse swath of immigrants from East Asia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia who do not share a common language, religion, or immigration history.

“The concept was a political marker and a political commitment — a commitment to act in solidarity with other Third World people, in the US and abroad,” said Daryl Maeda, an associate professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder. “In the broadest sense, Asian-America is a coalition — a highly diverse coalition filled with people of different aims, backgrounds, histories, priorities.”