Trump ally says social media site is coming in three to four months

Donald Trump’s planned social media platform “will debut in three to four months,” the former president’s one-time campaign manager and senior adviser said.

“We’re going to have a platform where the president’s message of America First is going to be able to be put out to everybody,” Corey Lewandowski said on the conservative Newsmax TV network’s “Saturday Agenda.”

“There’ll be an opportunity for other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without fear of reprisal or being canceled,” he said.