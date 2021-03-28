A New Federal Writers’ Project? Sure, but it’s not all clams and peanut butter!

David Shribman’s Ideas piece on the Federal Writers’ Project certainly reminds us of some of the great products of FDR’s New Deal (“Dreaming of a Federal Writers’ Project 2.0,″ Ideas, March 21). Much the same could be said for the Civilian Conservation Corps, including the benefits of its revival. But the Federal Writers’ Project was not as purely feel-good as Shribman describes. Massachusetts’ WPA Guide was the subject of a largely forgotten 1930s culture-war controversy that would be at home in today’s headlines … or on cable news.

As unearthed by historian Christine Bold (“Writers, Plumbers, and Anarchists: The WPA Writers’ Project in Massachusetts”), the first Mass. Guide, written largely by underemployed academics, included a portrayal of the Sacco-Vanzetti case that elicited outrage from conservative critics. That was the main event. The undercard featured an uprising against the Mass. Guide’s relatively sympathetic description of Lawrence’s 1912 “Bread & Roses” strike.