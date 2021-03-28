Throw a lifeline for your neighbors

“A lifeline for households pushed to the edge” (Page A1, March 21) is a very good account of the dizzying amount of the hopeful help people will get from the American Rescue Plan.

But we know that a significant number of us getting $1,400 stimulus checks don’t really need them if we’ve been getting a decent salary throughout the coronavirus pandemic. With many hundreds of thousands still unemployed in our state and those getting eviction and foreclosure notices, there’s still a lot of deep hardship and suffering. So please consider donating some of your stimulus check if you are not struggling economically now. There are many local community-led relief efforts for COVID-19 across Massachusetts. All have special programs during the pandemic to donate to local mutual-aid relief groups in each area. A few funds to consider are the Massachusetts Undoc Fund to aid undocumented immigrants, Mass Redistribution Fund, food banks, and the 11 community foundations across the state.