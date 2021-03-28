After waiting for a year, the Boston Pride claim NWHL’s Isobel Cup

The Pride rallied from an early deficit with a three-goal second period to take their second NWHL title. The Pride held a two-goal lead late in the game, but had to hold off a power play, as the Whitecaps cut the deficit in the final seconds.

The Boston Pride had to wait a year, but their patience paid off as they took a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Whitecaps to capture the Isobel Cup at Warrior Ice Arena Saturday night.

The Boston Pride waited a year for this celebration after their victory over the Minnesota Whitecaps in the Isobel Cup.

The teams were scheduled to meet in the final last year, but the game was called off as the league locked down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After Acting Mayor Kim Janey participated in the ceremonial puck drop, the Whitecaps took an early lead, Allie Thunstrom breaking away against Taylor Turnquist and finishing past Lovisa Selander at 7:29. Thunstrom, a hockey and softball star at Boston College who switched to speed skating before returning to hockey in 2018, converted on one of two breakaways in a 7-0 win over Connecticut in the semifinals Friday. Thunstrom, 32, who scored the decider in a 2-1 win over the Pride in the season opener in Lake Placid in January, had an early shot saved, and Nina Rodgers had a drive from the left circle saved just before the opening goal.

The Pride failed to find a rhythm in the opening period, but Sammy Davis produced two shots saved by Amanda Leveille.

The Pride found their stride in the second, taking a 3-1 lead on goals by Mary Parker, Jillian Dempsey, and Lexie Laing.

Parker equalized after Tereza Vanisova won a faceoff in the right circle at 2:41. Parker finished her own rebound, slipping a shot under Leveille in the crease. Dempsey broke the deadlock with a blast from the left circle over Leveille’s glove at 15:05. The Pride then capitalized on a 5-on-3 as Laing converted at the back post off a Christina Putigna feed at 17:31.

In the final period, the Pride squandered a chance to increase the lead as Tori Sullivan’s penalty shot was kick-saved by Leveille at 7:39. Thunstrom cut the deficit with a wrister past Selander’s glove at 7:46. But the Pride regained their composure, killing a penalty, then scoring on Taylor Wenczkowski’s power-play score. Wenczkowski finished a rebound of a Kaleigh Fratkin shot less than a minute after Dempsey earned a tripping penalty from Lisa Martinson. But a boarding major against Vanisova revived the Whitecaps’ hopes, and Meaghan Pezon scored in a 6-on-4 situation at 19:42.





Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.