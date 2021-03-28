Akye Boston, Framingham flying high after knocking off 12th-ranked Wellesley

“That last half took a couple years off my life,” Framingham coach Ed Mantie said.

Senior Akye Boston ran for touchdowns of 17 and 99 yards in the first half, and got the winning 1-yard blast in the fourth quarter.

Framingham stuck to the model “K.B.O,” or “keep battling on.” It’s been a considerable amount of time since Framingham beat Wellesley, but on the road for the Raiders’ senior day, the Flyers pulled off the 24-21 win Saturday.

Mantie said this is an experienced group of Flyers, as the seniors and juniors have been starting since their sophomore years. Framingham (2-0) compiled 250 yards on the ground and 125 yards passing.

“They’re just embracing the moment out there,” Mantie said. “Normally when they get into big games like this, a big play would dictate our sideline. I just told them to play the next play and keep poised. It’s a mistake game, you miss a block, get penalties. I told them to expect it and embrace it.”

Boston opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 17-yard rush, then RJ Viele reeled in a 42-yard TD pass from Cody Coleman.

The Flyers had confidence against a 12th-ranked Raiders team that had outscored opponents 82-0 before Saturday’s game.

With Wellesley driving toward the end zone with three minutes left in the half, senior Dante Marino forced a fumble and the Flyers recovered at their 1-yard line. Two plays later, Boston bolted on an isolation run 99 yards to the end zone.

“We knew the D was trying to get a safety there. The kids blocked it so well,” Mantie said. “That was such a huge momentum change.”

Jake Parker had two rushing scores in the second half for Wellesley, and Wedner Cadet caught a 46-yard pass from Vincent Ferrara.

In the waning seconds of the third quarter, two Flyers touchdowns were called back because of penalties. Early the fourth, Boston broke through for what proved to be the winning score.

“I’m just so proud of the kids,” Mantie said. “We say K.B.O. — they just kept batting on.”

Durfee 28, Dartmouth 7 — Jason Hall provided all of the offensive output for the host Hilltoppers (1-2), scoring four rushing touchdowns (7, 10, 33, 52 yards) in Southeast Conference play.

Falmouth 20, Nauset 7 — Senior quarterback Doug Rose finished with 128 rushing yards on 14 carries, including a 17-yard touchdown run as the Clippers upended the Warriors in a Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division clash. Senior Taylor Frye hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from junior Dresean Cain-Williams on a halfback pass, and senior Sam Cavossa plunged into the end zone from 2 yards out for the Clippers (1-1), who presented interim head coach Joe Morency his first career win.

“I’m so excited right now,” said Morency, a 2005 graduate of Falmouth. “I was hoping it was going to be last week, but I’m ecstatic. It’s a new feeling, but I’m pumped.”

Junior QB Riley Holmes (15 rushes, 71 yards) had a 3-yard touchdown run for Nauset, which was playing in its first game after being sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols for Week 1.

Lowell Catholic 32, Nashoba Valley Tech 0 — Jakob Flores dominated a 22-point first quarter with a pair of rushing scores and a 12-yard touchdown toss to Riley Nichols as the host Crusaders improved to 2-1 with the Commonwealth victory.

Marblehead 42, Saugus 6 — Junior quarterback Joshua Robertson accounted for four touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing) for the host Magicians (3-0) in the Northeastern Conference win. Sophomore Connor Cronin was on the receiving end of two of Robertson’s touchdowns and added a third score on the ground.

North Attleborough 41, Oliver Ames 12 — Tyler DeMattio threw touchdown passes of 38, 34, 70, and 10 yards — including a pair to Matt Penta — for the host Rocketeers (3-0) in the Hockomock League victory.

North Reading 21, Hamilton-Wenham 7 — Brian Heffernan and John Jennings connected for first-half TD passes of 33 and 27 yards for the host Hornets (2-1) in the Cape Ann win.

Norwood 19, Holliston 14 — Christian Sales broke off rushing touchdowns of 74 and 11 yards in the second half to help the host Mustangs (2-0) capture their first win over the Panthers (1-1) since joining the Tri-Valley League in 2018.

Peabody 14, Masconomet 10 — Shea Lynch scampered for the go-ahead 6-yard score late in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Tanners (1-1) to the Northeastern Conference win. Earlier, he tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Eli Batista.

Quincy 20, Hanover 14 — Jarod Walker scooped up a fumble and returned it 15 yards for the winning score in the fourth quarter to propel the host Presidents (1-1) to the Patriot League win. Drew Boretti rushed for a score from a yard out and connected with Matt Kelly for a 29-yard TD.

Sandwich 13, Martha’s Vineyard 7 — Patrick Morin ran in a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter for the visiting Blue Knights (3-0) in the Cape & Islands League battle.

Shawsheen 13, Greater Lowell 7 — Chris Disciscio connected with Tim Annino for touchdowns of 20 and 30 yards to lift the host Rams (2-1) to the Commonwealth win.

Upper Cape 26, Monomoy 6 — A four-touchdown performance from senior quarterback Thomas Zine propelled the Rams (2-0) to the Cape & Islands Lighthouse win over the visiting Sharks. Zine (98 yards rushing, 132 passing) connected with senior receiver John Brightman (116 yards receiving) for two 25-yard touchdowns and added two more scores on the ground.

Wilmington 9, Wakefield 2 — Senior Stephen Smolinsky scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and booted a 32-yard field goal to propel the visiting Wildcats (2-0) to the Middlesex win.

Winthrop 41, Salem 0 — The Northeastern Conference game at Bishop Fenwick was called with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter after Salem senior quarterback Michael Ready was transported, for precautionary reasons, to Salem Hospital after absorbing a hit in the neck area.

“He was in good spirits,” Salem athletic director Scott Connolly said. Ready told athletic trainer Samantha Kheoboian that he felt soreness in his back. He did not lose consciousness or feeling on the hit, according to Connolly.

“Any time a student-athlete gets hit like that, it’s traumatic,” Connolly said. “It’s traumatic for the student-athlete, it’s traumatic for their parents and other student-athletes.”

Because of the 20-minute delay, the rest of the game was canceled. Senior Bobby Hubert (8 and 56 yards) and Chris Ferrara (35 and 35 yards) scored two touchdowns apiece for the Vikings (2-0).

Brad Joyal reported from Falmouth and Brendan Kurie from New Bedford. Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell, Steven Sousa, and Charlie Wolfson also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.