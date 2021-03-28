BU defenseman David Farrance signs entry-level deal with Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman David Farrance to a two-year, entry-level contract a day after he wrapped up his Boston University career. General manage David Poile announced the deal Sunday. Farrance, 21, ended his career Saturday when Boston University lost to St. Cloud State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He had 16 points in 11 games during his senior season and led NCAA defensemen averaging 1.45 points a game. Nashville drafted Farrance at 92nd overall in the third round in 2017. The native of Victor, New York, finished his career with 88 points in 113 games with the Terriers. He won gold with the United States at the 2017 World U-18 Championship and helped the U.S. win the 2016 and 2017 Five Nations Tournaments.

Andre Drummond says he’s joining the Los Angeles Lakers for the playoff push. Drummond announced his decision with a post on his Instagram account Sunday, writing “Back to work” underneath an illustration of himself in a Lakers uniform. Drummond agreed to a buyout Friday from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired the four-time NBA rebounding champion last year after nearly eight seasons in Detroit. He had to clear waivers before he could join a team of his choosing, and Drummond chose to link up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers. Drummond is almost certain to get his first significant NBA postseason playing time with the Lakers after appearing in only eight playoff games — and losing all eight — in two postseason trips with the Pistons. Drummond is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25 starts for the Cavs this season. He hasn’t played since Feb. 12, when Cleveland benched him to give more playing time to youngster Jarrett Allen.

COLLEGES

Hoosiers to hire Mike Woodson as coach

Woodson replaces Archie Miller, who was fired March 15. Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Indiana will hire former star player Mike Woodson as its new coach, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday. Woodson has spent 22 of the past 23 seasons coaching in the NBA. He was head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14, and went 315-365 in those nine seasons. Woodson played under legendary coach Bobby Knight from 1976-1980, and while Woodson didn’t play on any of Knight’s title teams he did graduate as the school’s second-leading scorer and the second player in school history to top 2,000 points. He still ranks fifth with 2,061. He replaces Archie Miller, who was fired March 15... West Virginia guard Taz Sherman plans to enter the NBA draft process. Sherman announced his intentions Sunday on Twitter, saying he will leave open the option of returning to school for a final season... Florida big man Colin Castleton entered his name in the NBA draft Sunday in hopes of “receiving feedback that will help my dreams come true.” The 6-foot-11 forward said he will not hire an agent and will retain his college eligibility.

Duquesne clinches NEC regular season crown beating Bryant

Garrett Owens ran for 105 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown as Duquesne clinched the Northeast Conference regular season title with 20-10 win over Bryant on Sunday. With the win the Dukes secured a place in the NEC’s conference title game and will get to play at home for a chance to secure an automatic FCS playoff berth... Jonathan DeBique ran for 154 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown as Long Island beat Merrimack 31-20 on Sunday, closing out the Northeast Conference spring season for both teams. Merrimack’s Jack Esquivel threw for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns but was intercepted by four different Long Island defenders.

Miscellany

Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday

NASCAR’s hyped return to dirt is instead a muddy mess on hold at least until Monday. Torrential rains flooded campgrounds and parking lots surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway and created a rut for NASCAR far deeper than anything the Cup Series drivers encountered on the track. NASCAR canceled all Sunday activity because even if Bristol’s converted dirt track could eventually be readied for night racing, the entire facility was a swampy mess. Grandstand seats that had been covered in dust were caked in mud, while pit road and the apron around the 0.533-mile bullring held several inches of standing water... Formula One World champion Lewis Hamilton just managed to hold off Max Verstappen to win the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and clinch the 96th of his career on Sunday.