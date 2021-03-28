Corey Kluber to follow Gerrit Cole in Yankees starting pitching rotation

“When he’s at his best, he’s kind of masterful and precise,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Kluber. “We’ve seen all that flash this spring.”

Cole will start Thursday’s opener against Toronto at Yankee Stadium and Kluber, returning from two injury-filled seasons, will start Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Corey Kluber will follow ace Gerrit Cole in the New York Yankees’ rotation, and Jameson Taillon will be skipped the first time through as the team builds him up slowly in his return following Tommy John surgery.

The 34-year-old righthander signed an $11 million, one-year contract with the Yankees, his third team in three years. He knows cold and wet weather is possible when he faces the Blue Jays.

Advertisement

“Obviously, playing in Cleveland for a while, I’m used to colder weather at the beginning of the year,” Kluber said. “Once the game rolls around and you’re out there and you’re playing, it’s probably the last thing on your mind.”

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has thrown one inning since being hit on the right forearm by a comebacker on May 1, 2019, none since tearing a muscle in his right shoulder in his Texas debut last July 26.

“We’ll be a little conservative out of the gates with him from a pitch count standpoint,” Boone said.

Domingo Germán will start the series finale against the Blue Jays on April 4, his first appearance in two years. The 28-year-old righthander was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 19, 2019, while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child.

Germán missed the final nine games of the 2019 regular season and all nine of New York’s postseason games, then on Jan. 2, 2020, was suspended for 63 games. He missed the entire pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Advertisement

Germán pitched nine scoreless innings over five appearances during spring training, allowing five hits, striking out 13 and walking one.

“The lack of rust has been probably the most I guess pleasantly surprising thing to me,” Boone said.

Taillon is to make his Yankees debut against the Orioles on April 7. The 29-year-old righthander was acquired by the New York Yankees from Pittsburgh on Jan. 24 for four prospects.

“I’m excited. Packing up my Airbnb down here in Florida. Packing up my locker. Shipping stuff up to New York. It’s real. The season’s upon us. There’s a buzz upon around here,” Taillion said. “There’s a lot of people that stood by my side and helped me with the rehab and stuff. So excited for myself, but I’m also excited just to put all that work onto the field and hopefully make people proud that invested a lot of time and energy in me,”

Taillon has not pitched since May 1, 2019, while rehabilitating from his second Tommy John surgery that Aug. 13. He also had the reconstructive elbow procedure on April 9, 2014. He said the Yankees had told him of this schedule weeks ago and he agreed this was a way to “save some bullets, ease into the year, ease into the cold weather, ease into the competition.”

“We just want to be mindful of building these guys up properly,” Boone said. “We feel like a sixth starter is going to factor in at least once, maybe a couple of times in the month of April.”

Advertisement

Brewers shelve RHP Topa

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Justin Topa will open the season on the injured list after undergoing an MRI on his right elbow.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell made the announcement and said the Brewers have re-signed righthanded reliever Brad Boxberger, a former closer with the Tampa Bay Rays, to a minor league contract.

Counsell said Topa threw just three pitches in a simulated game Saturday before leaving with elbow discomfort. The Brewers are awaiting results on an MRI that Topa underwent Saturday night.

“It’s an injured list to start the season, for sure,” Counsell said from the Brewers’ spring-training site in Phoenix.

Topa, a 30-year-old righthander, made his major league debut last season and went 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 7⅔ innings. He threw two scoreless innings in the Brewers’ first-round playoff series loss to the eventual World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

His injury reduces the depth of a bullpen that figures to be one of Milwaukee’s strengths, thanks in part to two-time All-Star Josh Hader and 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams.

“Obviously Justin had a possibility of pitching some big innings for us, so it’s a loss,” Counsell said. “Guys fill in around losses always, but these are losses that start to chip away at your depth, for sure. Justin pitched some big innings for us at the end of the year last year and I think he was capable of doing that [again]. Hopefully we get decent news and he can get back to that.”

Advertisement

Comings and goings

Jay Bruce returned to the major leagues Saturday, making the New York Yankees’ roster at the deadline for decisions on free agents who had gone to spring training with minor league contracts . . . Atlanta added third baseman Pablo Sandoval, infielder Ehire Adrianza and reliever Nate Jones to its major league roster . . . Detroit, having already told pitcher Julio Teheran he will be on the roster, informed pitcher Derek Holland he will be added and decided to pay a $100,000 retention bonus to keep pitcher Erasmo Ramirez. Under baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, players who became free agents after the World Series and then went to spring training with minor league contracts had to be told by noon Saturday that they would be added to the 40-man roster, paid the retention bonus or released. Released players can re-sign with the same team . . . Miami paid the retention bonus to catcher Sandy Leon, the former Red Sox player who was the only other player given the bonus . . . Oakland told infielder Jed Lowrie he will be added, and Philadelphia informed pitcher Brandon Kinztler and infielder Matt Joyce they will be added . . . Texas committed to add pitcher Ian Kennedy and infielder Brock Holt, a former Red Sox utilityman, and Toronto told infielder Joe Panik he will be added . . . Released players included Arizona catcher Bryan Holoday, Atlanta infielder Jason Kipnis, Cubs outfielder Cameron Maybin, Philadelphia pitcher Tony Watson, Pittsburgh infielder Todd Frazier, Texas pitcher Nick Vincent and catcher Drew Butera, and Washington pitcher T.J. McFarland and outfielder Yasmany Tomas . . . Cincinnati released righthanded pitcher Noé Ramirez, acquired in December when the Reds traded reliever Raisel Iglesias to the Angels. Ramirez gets $284,274 termination pay rather than a $1,175,000 salary.

Advertisement



