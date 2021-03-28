Creighton no match for unbeaten Gonzaga

Nembhard had 17 points and 8 assists, both season highs, to keep the NCAA Tournament’s top overall seed rolling with Sunday’s 83-65 rout of fifth-seeded Creighton in the West Region semifinals. Afterward, he insisted nobody was satisfied.

The scary part is, he thinks that also might be true for the undefeated Zags.

“I don’t think we have peaked,’' he said. “I think, as I said earlier, we can always get better. We can always work on our stuff. So I think we’re getting close, and we need to squeeze out that 5 percent that we talked about.’'

Advertisement

It’s hard to imagine the Bulldogs (29-0) could play much better.

They extended their school-record winning streak to 33, the Division I record for consecutive double-digit wins to 26 and reached the Elite Eight for the fourth time in six years.

Some of Gonzaga’s usual stars were content with supporting roles Sunday.

Second-team All-American Drew Timme led the way with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists as the Zags shot 59.6 percent from the field against a foe that led the Big East in defensive field goal percentage. Joel Ayayi added 13 points and 8 rebounds.

First-team All-American Corey Kispert scored 12 points and Timme’s fellow second-teamer Jalen Suggs finished with 9.

Defensively, the Zags held Creighton to 40 points over the final 30 minutes as they methodically turned a 27-25 game into a blowout. Gonzaga never trailed, led, 43-33, at halftime and spent most of the second half pulling away.

The Bluejays (22-9) never really had a serious chance at advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1941, when the NCAA Tournament only gave out eight bids.

“They just play so fast, so efficient with everything they do,’' said Marcus Zegarowski, who led Creighton with 19 points. “There are no lapses. You just can’t take, not even a play, you can’t take a second off or they’re going to make you pay.’'

Advertisement

Denzel Mahoney added 13 points for Creighton.

Gonzaga extended its advantage to 20 points on Suggs’s layup with 11:22 to go. That just about finished off Creighton as the Zags moved within three wins of becoming the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976.

“I’m just telling you: We’re not hung up on the undefeated thing at all,’' coach Mark Few said. “We’ve got to go undefeated from here on out. We’ve got to go 3-0 if we want to win the championship, which that’s been our goal all along. But nobody’s talking about the overall undefeated thing at all.’'

East Region

Michigan 76, Florida State 58 — Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and the top-seeded Wolverines (23-4) took the inside route to the Elite Eight, pounding away in the paint for a takedown of surprisingly helpless Seminoles.

Franz Wagner had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who scored their first 30 points of the second half from close range to lead coach Juwan Howard and Co. to a victory in the only “chalk” meeting between a 1 and 4 seed of the second weekend.

Michigan (23-4) moved to the regional finals for the first time since 2018.

Badly off target most of the night, Florida State (18-7) didn’t eclipse the 20-point mark until M.J. Walker (10 points) hit a jumper with 27 seconds left in the first half.