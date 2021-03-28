EMass football: Bridgewater-Raynham’s Anthony Morrison headlines Players of the Week

Tim Annino and Chris Disciscio, Shawsheen — The senior tandem hooked up for both touchdowns in a 13-7 win against Greater Lowell, with Annino hitting Disciscio with passes of 20 and 30 yards.

Julien Acevedo-Torres, Whitter Tech — The junior tailback amassed 182 yards rushing on 17 carries and touchdowns of 33 and 54 yards in the Wildcats’ 42-26 win over Essex Tech.

Lincoln Beal, Andover — In a 23-7 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Methuen, the 6-foot, 205-pound sophomore never left the field. He had 124 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, made five receptions for 43 yards, and recorded 11 tackles on defense.

Michael Berluti, Xaverian — The senior quarterback was scary efficient in a 42-7 road win at Brockton, completing 19 of 24 passes for 285 yards and touchdown passes of 21 and 27 yards. In addition, he kicked three extra points and threw for a two-point conversion.

Akye Boston, Framingham — In the Flyers’ first win over Wellesley since 2012, the senior had rushing touchdowns of 99 and 17 yards in the first half before scoring the winning touchdown from a yard out in the fourth quarter. He rushed for 179 yards in the 24-21 victory.

James Carmilia, Danvers — In the final 5 minutes, 12 seconds of regulation, the junior receiver hauled in touchdown catches of 31 and 15 yards, forcing overtime. The Falcons prevailed, 17-14, on a 35-yard field goal by Aiden Smith.

Sam Carpenter, Foxborough — The sophomore booted field goals of 40, 31, and 27 yards, along with a pair of extra points in a 37-0 Hockomock blanking of Canton.

Matt Childs and Calvin Asiimwe, Medway — The backfield duo combined for 300-plus yards rushing in the Mustangs’ 42-21 win over Norton. Childs (2 TDs) produced 173 yards while Asiimwe (2 TDs) had 140 yards.

Frank DeSisto, Gloucester — The sophomore standout rumbled for 170 yards on 12 rushes and scored twice, propelling the Fisherman to a 44-26 nonleague victory over Tech Boston.

Tucker Destino, Bishop Fenwick — The senior rushed for touchdowns of 6, 2 and 4 yards in the Crusaders’ 33-0 Catholic Central win over Bishop Stang.

Dan DiMare, Reading — The senior caught four balls for 141 yards and a touchdown, and had a sack with a forced fumble in the end zone in a 35-7 Middlesex win at Woburn.

Joe Fagan, Blue Hills — In the Warriors’ first game since November 2019, Fagan ran for 163 yards, two TDs and had a two-point conversion. At linebacker, he recorded a sack and seven tackles (2 for a loss) in a 26-0 Mayflower win over Cape Cod Tech.

Jakob Flores, Lowell Catholic — The junior rushed for first-quarter touchdowns of 9 and 10 yards and added a 12-yard TD pass to spark the Crusaders (2-1) to a 32-0 win against Nashoba Valley Tech.

Jason Hall, Durfee — In his second straight 200-plus yard performance, the junior rushed for a career-high 253 and scored all four touchdown in the Hilltoppers’ 28-7 Southeast Conference win over Dartmouth.

Luke Herter, Ashland — The junior quarterback tossed touchdowns of 50 and 30 yards in the Clockers’ 28-13 Tri-Valley win over Hopkinton but it was his 5-yard touchdown run with 2:51 left that put the game away.

Kevin Hughes, Apponequet — The senior carried 22 times for 299 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-7 season-opening win over GNB Voc-Tech. He also closed within 600 yards of the school’s career rushing record.

John Jennings, North Reading — His two touchdown receptions made the difference in the Hornets’ 21-7 Cape Ann win over Hamilton-Wenham.

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — The freshman had first-quarter rushing scores of 62 and 50 yards to lead the Panthers in a 35-0 nonleague win over Dennis-Yarmouth.

Aamir Johnson, East Boston — The senior ran for 200-plus yards in the first half, scoring on runs of 37 and 65 yards, to power the unbeaten Jets (3-0) to the 32-6 Boston City League North win over O’Bryant.

Sean Kelly, Acton-Boxborough — The senior quarterback carried 20 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns, including a 56-yard score, in a 24-13 Dual County League win over Concord-Carlisle.

Connor Lehman, Weston — In a 40-8 win over Cathedral, the senior led the Wildcats (1-1) with two touchdowns and 131 rushing yards. On defense, Lehman racked up eight tackles.

Anthony Morrison, Bridgewater-Raynham — The Williams-bound senior accounted for 91.5 percent of the Trojans’ offensive yards, piling up 312 on the ground and scoring three touchdowns in a 29-7 win over New Bedford. He has 786 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in three games.

Jaren Ramos, Dighton-Rehoboth — The senior registered a career-high 240 yards and four touchdowns on just 13 carries in a dominant 42-15 win over Old Rochester.

Spencer Riley, Lynnfield — The junior middle linebacker returned an interception with 3:25 remaining to lift the Pioneers over Pentucket, 13-7.

John Robertson, Marblehead — The junior quarterback threw three TD passes and ran in a fourth from 21 yards out in Marblehead’s 42-6 victory over Saugus.

Carter Scudo, Milford —The senior had 190 yards from scrimmage in a 12-0 Hockomock win over King Philip, just as effective on the ground (11 carries, 97 yards) as he was in the passing game (two catches, 93 yards, 60-yard touchdown reception). He added an interception on defense in the fourth quarter.

Vinny Skulsky, Marshfield — The Rams started strong in a 42-13 win at Silver Lake with the senior returning the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and providing a 25-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Christian Sales, Norwood — Running for touchdowns of 74 and 11 yards in the second half of a 19-14 win over Holliston, the senior helped Norwood capture its league win over Holliston since joining the TVL in 2018.

Keegan Sullivan, Scituate — His three touchdown day – featuring a 50-yard punt return, 14-yard reception, and 90-yard rush – powered the Sailors to a 42-6 Patriot win over Pembroke.

Jarod Walker, Quincy — He scooped up a fumble and returned it 15 yards for the eventual winning score in the fourth quarter, propelling the Presidents past Patriot foe Hanover, 20-14.

Trevor Ward, Newburyport — The senior captain snagged a pair of touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Cape Ann rival Triton as the Clippers claimed the Border Battle Trophy for the third straight season.

George Zabalou, Boston English — The senior linebacker forced a safety and ran back a fumble 28 yards for a touchdown in English’s 48-0 win over South Boston/Burke.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Cam Kerry, Brendan Kurie, Lenny Rowe, Steven Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.















