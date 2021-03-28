Franchy Cordero, who had a homer against Minnesota, has good chance of making roster for Opening Day

He is scheduled to play again Monday for another seven innings, a final hurdle to making the roster.

Left fielder Franchy Cordero played seven innings in Sunday’s 8-3 victory against Minnesota and homered to right field in the first inning.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With two days remaining of spring training, some health issues not involving coronavirus concerns are trending in the right direction for the Red Sox.

Cordero was three weeks late to camp after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic but caught up quickly.

“He feels great. There’s a good chance he’ll be with us [for] Opening Day. Let’s see how he reacts,” manager Alex Cora said. “Everyone is very positive with the way he’s been able to bounce back.”

Lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez is making progress after leaving his last Grapefruit League start with a “dead arm.” He threw in the bullpen on Saturday and is scheduled to throw again on Monday, this time with more intensity.

“We’ll see where we’re at with him. He’s feeling better,” Cora said. “Obviously we’re running out of time with a lot of things.”

Rodriguez feels he is sufficiently stretched out and can be ready this week.

Christian Vazquez, who was cut under the left eye by a thrown ball on Thursday, is scheduled to play in a B game on Monday and get as many as six at-bats.

“There’s a good chance he’ll be with us on Opening Day,” Cora said. “There’s a really good chance. But we have to be careful how we push him.”

Righthanded reliever Ryan Brasier is scheduled to pitch in the B game. He won’t be ready for Opening Day but is progressing after missing time with a broken bone in his right hand and a personal matter.

“We feel like it’s going to be sooner rather than later,” Cora said.

Dalbec scratched

Bobby Dalbec was taken out of the lineup because of a sore right index finger after being hit by a bad-hop grounder on Saturday. He’s scheduled to play Tuesday and should be ready for Opening Day … Adam Ottavino in six Grapefruit League games: 6.1 innings, six hits, two runs, zero earned runs, one walk, seven strikeouts. With Matt Barnes out until at least April 5 after a positive COVID-19 test, Ottavino is lined up to be the closer … There was a moment of silence before the game in memory of Twins bench coach Mike Bell, who died Friday at the age of 46 from kidney cancer. Bell was one of the candidates the Red Sox considered in October before deciding to bring Cora back.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.

