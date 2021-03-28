Nathan Chen wins third straight world men’s figure skating title

Nathan Chen became the first American since Scott Hamilton to win a third straight World Figure Skating Championships men’s title. Chen was dynamic in easily surpassing two-time Olympic champ Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan in the free skate in Stockholm and stamp himself as the man to beat at next year’s Beijing Olympics. Indeed, Hanyu struggled enough to fall to third place behind 17-year-old countryman Yuma Kagiyama , who took silver in his first senior worlds. A fourth-place finish for Mikhail Kolyada assured Russia of three men’s spots at Beijing. The United States and Japan also were assured that. American Jason Brown , who doesn’t have the bigger jumps to match the medalists but is masterful at artistry, finished seventh. Russia completed its medals run when Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took the ice dance gold by nearly seven points over Americans Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue . Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier earned bronze. Russia’s Anna Shcherbakova won the women’s competition, and Russians Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov earned pairs gold.

The chairman of the NCAA’s Board of Governors gave President Mark Emmert a vote of confidence, saying the association’s top governing body was satisfied with how he has addressed inequities in the college basketball tournaments and with his leadership through a tumultuous 10 days … Ryan Hawkins scored 14 of his 31 points in a back-breaking second-half run as Northwest Missouri State capped a dominating season with an 80-54 defeat of top-seeded West Texas A&M, repeating as Division 2 men’s national champions in Evansville, Ind … Former Northeastern guard Tyson Walker is transferring to Michigan State, according to his Twitter account. Walker led the Huskies in scoring and assists …Craig Smith, who quickly turned Utah State into one of the nation’s best mid-major programs, was hired as Utah’s basketball coach. The Utes said Smith will replace Larry Krystkowiak, who was fired this month.

Legendary coach Schnellenberger dies

Howard Schnellenberger, the football coach at Miami, Louisville and Florida Atlantic, died in Boca Raton, Fla. at age 87. He revived the sport at Miami and Louisville and started the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned a half century … Quarterback Matthew Sluka ran for 145 yards and accounted for three touchdowns and came off the bench to spark host Holy Cross (2-0, 2-0 Patriot League) to a 34-24 win over Fordham (0-1, 0-1) … Dejoun Lee had two touchdown runs and a career-high 221 yards rushing to lead visiting Delaware (3-0, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) to a 35-21 victory over 18th-ranked Rhode Island (2-1).

Baseball

Knee surgery for Yankees’ Voit

Major league home run champion Luke Voit needs knee surgery to repair a partial meniscus tear, an injury that opened a New York Yankees roster spot for Jay Bruce as a converted first baseman. Voit will not have any baseball activities for three weeks after the operation on his left knee, manager Aaron Boone said. Voit is expected back in May. Voit hit 22 homers in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season … Outfielder Jay Bruce made the Yankees’ opening day roster. Bruce, a three-time All-Star in 13 big league seasons, gets a contract paying $1.35 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 should he be assigned to the minors … Seattle Mariners center fielder and AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis is questionable for opening day because of a bone bruise in his right knee. He has been out of Seattle’s lineup for most of this week after crashing into the wall during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday … Former Red Sox Pablo Sandoval made the opening day roster for the Atlanta Braves. Sandoval is a two-time All-Star and 2012 World Series MVP looking to revive his career in a bench role with the Braves … The Colorado Rockies placed right-handed reliever Scott Oberg on the 60-day injured list after surgery Thursday to dissolve blood clots in his right elbow … The Milwaukee Brewers re-signed former All-Star pitcher Jordan Zimmermann to a minor league contract one day after releasing him. This move enables the Brewers to send the righthander to their alternate site in Appleton, Wis. Zimmermann has struggled with injuries the last two seasons.

Horse racing

Known Agenda takes Florida Derby

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. guided Known Agenda to the win in the Grade 1, $750,000 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, picking up 100 Kentucky Derby standings points — which will be more than enough to qualify him for that race in five weeks. Known Agenda covered the 1⅛ miles on the dirt in 1 minutes, 49.45 seconds. He returned $12.80 for the win, $6.60 to place and $3.20 to show. Soup and Sandwich was second and heavily favored Greatest Honour settled for third … American challenger Mystic Guide provided Godolphin with victory in the 25th edition of the Dubai World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Mystic Guide recorded a third straight victory in the Meydan showpiece in the owners’ blue silks, and their ninth in all following Thunder Snow’s back-to-back triumphs in 2018 and ’19. Mike Stidham’s 4-year-old, sent off the 6-4 favorite with Luis Saez onboard, prevailed by 3¾ lengths from Japan’s Chuwa Wizard.

Tennis

Tsitsipas, Barty advance in Miami

No. 2-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the fourth round at the Miami Open by beating Damir Dzumhur, 6-1, 6-4. Tsitsipas, ranked a career-high No. 5, hopes to take advantage of a draw without Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. In other men’s play, No. 12 Milos Raonic and No. 24 Lorenzo Sonego advanced. In women’s play, top-ranked defending champion Ash Barty beat Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 6-2. Barty’s potential path to the final became easier when No. 3-seeded Simona Halep withdrew before her third-round match because of a right shoulder injury.

Miscellany

Aldridge to sign with Brooklyn

LaMarcus Aldridge plans to sign with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the season, said a person with knowledge of the details. After reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, the veteran forward quickly became a coveted free agent for contending teams … Five-time All-Star center and former Celtic Al Horford, 34, won’t play in the final 28 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder as the team turns to younger players in the nightly rotation, sources told ESPN. Thunder general manager Sam Presti has pledged to work with Horford and his agent, Jason Glushon, on finding the center a trade to a team that fits better with this late stage of his career … Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who won a Super Bowl with Kansas City, agreed to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Watkins must pass a physical exam before signing … Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took a superb pole position for the Formula One season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and will start the race immediately ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen earned his fourth career pole to deny Hamilton his 99th, edging out the world champion by .39 seconds on his final attempt.

