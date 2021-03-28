New England Revolution open preseason with loss to LA Galaxy

The New England Revolution opened their 2021 preseason on Saturday, three months after losing in the MLS Cup Final, with a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy on the road.

“I think it’s important to finally get going again. It’s obviously tough to get your legs going again. It felt good to get out there with the boys,” Revolution midfielder Matt Polster said. “Good 45 minutes in my legs. I know some of the boys went a little bit longer than that. I thought we played well. I thought we had a lot of good chances for our first game, and we looked good. Good stuff to build on.”

Advertisement

The Revs play the Galaxy again in another preseason tune-up on Wednesday at 10 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the Galaxy.