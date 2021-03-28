NHL reveals make-up dates for four Bruins’ games that were rescheduled because of COVID-related issues

The NHL announced 19 reschedulings Sunday to its remaining regular season schedule, four of which involve the Bruins.
The two games Boston lost earlier this month at Buffalo and hosting the Islanders will be played on April 20 and May 10, respectively. That will require moves of two of their remaining four games with Washington.
Instead of Washington visiting Boston for the second time in three days on April 20, they’ll come on April 11, the day after the Bruins play in Philadelphia. Boston was to play in Washington that day, but will instead finish the regular season in the nation’s capital on May 11.
All four games are 7 p.m. faceoffs. The NHL regular season was scheduled to conclude on May 9, but now has five games scheduled on the 10th and two more on the 11th.