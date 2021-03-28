O’Bryant boys’ soccer achieves ‘something special’ with victory over Burke

Brock said senior captain Ethan Somers helped spark the team with a simple message in their group chat Friday. “Tomorrow, let’s shock the city and beat the Burke,” Somers wrote.

“It’s a huge win for the program overall,” O’Bryant coach Drew Brock said. “They’re a perennial powerhouse. To be in the game with them is an honor. To win is truly something special.”

The O’Bryant boys’ soccer team knew it had something special when the Tigers returned to the pitch this season. Solid conditioning, lockdown defense, and a set piece goal from senior captain Conan McCusker led the Tigers to a 1-0 win over Burke on Saturday.

The Tigers had been working on a set play since last Thursday. On a corner kick opportunity with 20 minutes remaining, they knew they could strike. Senior Louis Boulogne took the corner, and launched the ball to the top of the box. McCusker, a standout basketball player for O’Bryant, helped screen a fake shot that rolled to Somers, who fired a shot on net, and McCusker knocked home the deflection.

The Tigers contained the Burke attack from there for the win. With a senior group, Brock said conditioning is making a difference.

“I run my team a ridiculous amount,” Brock said. “I told them it would all pay off when the other team gets tired. That’s when our second gear kicks in. They’re a special group, they all work hard. They make my job so easy.”

Latin Academy 1, Boston Latin 0 — Gabriel Roman scored the winner for the visiting Dragons (3-0) in the nonleague matchup.

Field hockey

Bourne 3, Fairhaven 2 — Senior Julia Elicier scored twice and senior Emily Strojny added the go-ahead goal in the third quarter for the Canalmen (1-1) to secure a South Coast Conference road win.

Case 3, Apponequet 1 — Megan Smith (2 goals) and Emily Greene (goal) scored in succession in the second half to propel the Cardinals (2-0) past the Lakers (0-1) in their South Coast Conference home opener.

Somerset Berkley 14, Wareham 0 — Cami Crook scored eight goals and notched two assists as the host Raiders opened their season with a South Coast Conference victory.

Girls’ volleyball

King Philip 3, Milford 0 — Sophomore Ahunna James (12 kills, 4 digs), senior Nicole Coughlin (8 kills, 2 aces), and senior Emma Brooks (10 digs, 3 assists) powered the host Warriors (5-1) to the Hockomock win.

Winchester 3, Belmont 0 — Senior captain Tia Fiorentino and sophomore Lauren Tian had 10 kills apiece as Winchester (4-0) picked up the Middlesex League win.

Woburn 3, Reading 0 — Sophomores Hannah Nowell and Meg Qualey had seven kills each for the host Tanners (3-1) in the Middlesex Liberty.