Red Sox report no new positive COVID-19 tests after Matt Barnes tests positive, but 8 people isolated for contact tracing

While there have been no additional positive tests, however, eight members of the organization have been isolated for the team as part of contact tracing protocols. Cora did not identify those individuals, or whether they were players or coaches.

“The last 12 hours or by the end of the Pittsburgh game has been more positive [news] than negative,” said Cora. “The morning [Saturday] was a tough one, but I think we’re in a better spot than we were early yesterday.”

One day after news of a positive test for COVID-19 by reliever Matt Barnes shook Red Sox spring training camp, manager Alex Cora said that there had been no further positive tests in camp to this point.

Advertisement

Everyone on the team took PCR (saliva) tests on Saturday following the news that Barnes had tested positive, with some players — including all who had traveled to Bradenton for a Grapefruit League game against the Pirates – taking rapid tests. The fact that there have not yet been positive results is a hopeful sign for the team that Barnes’ asymptomatic infection may have been contained, but it will be impossible to reach that conclusion with any certainty for multiple days.

A contract tracing process automatically commenced with news of the positive test by Barnes. Contact tracing requires the team to identify all team members (players, coaches, staff members) who have been in “close contact” with Barnes since March 23 — two days before he took the test that came back positive.

Matt Barnes put his mask on after completing drills at the Red Sox' spring training complex on Feb. 27. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Proximity to Barnes is determined using data provided by Kinexon bracelets that track movements throughout their workdays. The CDC generally defines as close contact as someone who came within six feet of an infected person for a minimum of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period during that time, though additional variables such as whether the contact was indoors or outdoors are also considered by the Joint Committee in identifying close contacts.

Advertisement

Anyone deemed to have been in close contact with Barnes would have to isolate from the team for at least seven days, returning only if they are asymptomatic and once a PCR test taken on the fifth day or later of their isolation comes back negative. Some of the eight individuals who are currently isolating from the team fall in that category. Cora said that some of those individuals would be eligible to return to the team as early as next Wednesday — the day before the season begins — assuming that they remain asymptomatic and continue to test negative for COVID-19.

There is an additional class of “extra scrutiny” contacts, meaning individuals who did no not fit the formal definition of a “close contact” but who had enough proximity to Barnes between last Tuesday and Friday that they could be at some heightened risk of infection. Those individuals can return to team activities in fewer than seven days, but with heightened precautions such as required surgical masks.

Cora said that four individuals are in “close contact” protocols — with some of those individuals eligible to return to the team as soon as Wednesday, but others ineligible to do so until later in the week — while four more are in “extra scrutiny” contact protocols.

The Red Sox contact tracing effort is overseen by Taylor Boucher, who had served as a minor league trainer in the organization prior to this year. All MLB teams are required to have a designated contact tracing officer who oversees the effort to identify close contacts and serves as the point person for communication regarding contract tracing with the Commissioner’s Office, the Joint COVID-19 Health and Safety Committee (which consists of one MLB and one MLB Players Association representative and two physicians), other teams, and Kinexon — the company that has manufactured bracelets that monitor player interactions throughout their workdays.

Advertisement

Barnes, who remains asymptomatic, will be isolated from the team for a period of at least 10 days, with his earliest potential return date being April 5.

“I talked to him [Saturday]. [He was] surprised,” said Cora. “But as you guys know we’ve been surprised for a year and a month. We don’t know how or when. The only thing is you talk to him and he walks you through his day, and what he did around here and all that. It’s like, ‘Well, it happens, I guess.’ That’s the way we see it. He’s in good spirits. Obviously disappointed that he won’t be able to be with us early in the season, but, at the same time, putting everything in perspective, he’s going to be OK, he’s going to be healthy, and he’s going to help us out whenever he’s ready.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.