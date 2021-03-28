fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX 8, TWINS 3

Sunday’s Red Sox spring training report: Back-to-back blasts open victory

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 28, 2021, 1 hour ago
Kiké Hernández, shown with coach Tom Goodwin on March 20, was 2 for 3 with a home run on Sunday, upping his spring batting average to .333.John Bazemore

Score: Red Sox 8, Twins 3

Record: 15-10-1

Breakdown: Seven pitchers held the Twins to five hits and two earned runs. Minor leaguer Josh Winckowski, starting in place of Garrett Richards, went three innings. Kiké Hernández and Franchy Cordero had back-to-back home runs to open the bottom of the first. Cesár Puello had a two-run shot in the eighth. Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez were each 2 for 4.

Next: The Sox play the Braves in North Port at 1:05 p.m. Monday. Tanner Houck is the scheduled starter.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

