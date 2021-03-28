Sunday’s Red Sox spring training report: Back-to-back blasts open victory

Breakdown: Seven pitchers held the Twins to five hits and two earned runs. Minor leaguer Josh Winckowski, starting in place of Garrett Richards, went three innings. Kiké Hernández and Franchy Cordero had back-to-back home runs to open the bottom of the first. Cesár Puello had a two-run shot in the eighth. Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez were each 2 for 4.

Next: The Sox play the Braves in North Port at 1:05 p.m. Monday. Tanner Houck is the scheduled starter.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.