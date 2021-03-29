Broadway in Boston plans a November return to the Opera House; season opens with ‘Hadestown’

Signaling a blend of optimism and realism after being idle for more than a year because of the pandemic, Broadway In Boston on Monday announced a season of shows that will launch in November with “Hadestown,” the 2019 Tony Award winner for best musical.

Broadway In Boston’s announcement of its 2021-2022 season, one of the first in the region by a major theater organization, amounts to a bet that a full return to live, indoor performances will be possible in Boston by late fall.

“The news both locally and nationally has been real positive, especially with vaccines being distributed and opened up to the general public,” Broadway in Boston vice president Tivon Marcus said in a telephone interview Monday. “This provides a huge runway before November. Our hope is that by November we’ll be in a place where we can have 100 percent capacity.”

Given the complex scheduling logistics and the built-in costs of mounting the large-scale touring productions of Broadway shows that Broadway In Boston specializes in, anything less than 100 percent capacity would pose a major organizational challenge. Socially distanced seating might not be economically viable at large venues like the Citizens Bank Opera House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre, where Broadway In Boston plans to present its shows, all but one of them musicals.

Advertisement

In an online message to subscribers, the organization acknowledged that “many have questions about the upcoming season and what the experience of attending the theatre will be like.” Broadway In Boston emphasized that “all decisions regarding the necessary protocols and policies for the health and safety of our audiences will be guided by medical and public health advice and will comply with local government regulations,” adding that “details about health and safety protocols” will be communicated closer to the date of the first production.

Advertisement

“We want of course to start as soon as possible to get people back in the theater, but we need to do it in the best and safest way possible,” Marcus said in the interview.

At present, tickets are on sale only to subscribers, with sales to the general public to open up at a later date. Scheduled after “Hadestown” (Nov. 2-14) are “Jesus Christ Superstar” (Jan. 4-16, 2022, at the Emerson Colonial Theatre), “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” (Jan. 18-30, 2022), “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” (Feb. 22-March 6, 2022, at the Emerson Colonial Theatre), “To Kill a Mockingbird” (April 5-17, 2022), “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” (April 19-May 1, 2022), “Wicked” (June 8-July 24, 2022), and “Anastasia” (Aug. 16-28, 2022).

“Hamilton” is slated for Jan. 17-March 12, 2023.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.