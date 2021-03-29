Insurer helping to get people to vaccinations

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is contributing $1 million to pay for thousands of free rides to vaccine appointments in underserved communities, including communities of color, in a new initiative with ride-hailing company Lyft and the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. The initiative is being rolled out in phases and will support transportation in a variety of ways, including the partnership with Lyft, grants to the health centers, and a Blue Cross-staffed call center for requesting rides by phone. For example, 23 health centers have expressed an interest in offering rideshare vouchers to patients; the centers will do so by distributing a “Lyft Pass” redeemable through the Lyft app. “We’ve built a customized program to help meet the unique needs of community health center patients across the state,” Andrew Dreyfus, chief executive of the Boston-based insurer. “We’re proud to help support critical transportation needs as more people become eligible to receive COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts.” — JON CHESTO

TECHNOLOGY

Advertisement

Industry group aims to remind Democrats that they share many goals

A new technology industry group led by the former head of US public policy at Google is looking to remind Democrats that technology companies are on their side when it comes to progressive priorities like voting rights, fighting climate change, and reducing income inequality. Adam Kovacevich, who most recently led government relations for electric scooter company Lime, launched the Chamber of Progress on Monday to promote “a progressive high-tech society, economy, workforce, and consumer climate,” according to a statement. The organization joins a crowded field of advocacy and industry groups as tech companies are coming under increased scrutiny for their privacy policies, market share, labor practices, and role in spreading misinformation. With Democrats controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress, Kovacevich said it’s important to highlight how technology has expanded access to information and opportunity. The group is backed by 13 companies, including Kovacevich’s former employers as well as Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, DoorDash, Instacart, Uber, Zillow, Grubhub, and others. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Jobs’s catch phrase can’t be reserved for Apple alone, judge finds

“One more thing,” Steve Jobs would say at the end of many an Apple keynote, giving his cue for announcing a surprise new product. But Apple can’t keep its founder’s turn of phrase for itself, a London judge ruled Monday as he sided with Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group AG in a long-running dispute over trademarks. Swatch’s attempt to register the phrase might have been an attempt to “annoy” Apple, Judge Iain Purvis said in his ruling, but Apple can’t block it from doing so. Purvis said in his ruling that the phrase probably originated with the fictional TV detective Columbo. A previous court officer was wrong to say that “Swatch’s intentions had stepped over the line between the appropriate and inappropriate use of a trademark,” Purvis added. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

French firm ordered to pay hefty fine for selling diabetes drug as diet pill

A Paris court on Monday ordered hundreds of millions of euros in fines and damages against a French pharmaceutical company for its role in one of the nation’s biggest modern health scandals, finding it guilty of manslaughter and other charges for selling a diabetes drug blamed for hundreds of deaths. The ruling capped a judicial marathon targeting Servier Laboratories and involving more than 6,500 plaintiffs. The Paris tribunal took nearly three hours to read out its verdict in full, because it was so long. The huge trial was spread over 10 months in 2019 and 2020, and nearly 400 lawyers worked on the case. It centered on the diabetes drug Mediator. Servier was accused of putting profits ahead of patients’ welfare by allowing the drug to be widely and irresponsibly prescribed as a diet pill — with deadly consequences. Servier argued that it didn’t know about the drug’s dangers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

FOOD

Restaurant to market pasta sauce

Major Food Group, best known for hosting power brokers at its Carbone Italian restaurants in New York and Miami, is bringing its pasta sauces to the masses. This is the company’s first entry in the world of consumer packaged goods. Starting Monday, Carbone Fine Foods will offer three of its notable sauces —Marinara, Arrabbiata, and Tomato Basil — on its website and on Amazon. The sauces will also roll out at Stop & Shop supermarkets in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The preservative-free sauce uses the same ingredients as at the restaurants, including ripe southern Italian tomatoes, fresh basil, and oregano, and it is crafted in small batches. Carbone products retail for $9 for a 24 oz. jar. That puts it in the premium sauce market, which has shown growth during the pandemic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INSURANCE

Allstate sells part of life insurance business

Allstate struck another deal to sell part of a life-insurance business and warned investors that the divestitures will result in a roughly $4 billion net loss in the first quarter. Wilton Re agreed to pay $220 million to buy Allstate Life Insurance Co. of New York in a transaction that will complete Allstate’s exit from the life and annuity market, according to a statement Monday. In January, Allstate reached a deal to sell a life business to Blackstone Group Inc. for $2.8 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Southwest orders Boeing 737 Max jets, after flirting with Airbus

Southwest Airlines ordered 100 Boeing 737 Max 7 jets and said it would purchase as many as 155 more, cementing a half-century relationship and ending a public flirtation with Airbus. The 100-plane order, valued at about $10 billion before customary discounts, gives a boost to the slow-selling, 150-seat Max 7, the smallest plane available in the line. Southwest also switched 70 orders for the Max 8 to the 7, the airline said in a statement Monday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Gatwick sells bonds to stay afloat as it faces another tough tourist season

One of Europe’s busiest airports hit the bond market on Monday to shore up its finances in the face of a second tourist season lost to the coronavirus pandemic. London’s Gatwick Airport is marketing 400 million pounds ($553 million) of junk-rated debt with a five-year maturity. But with British holiday makers still forbidden from traveling, it’s offering a hefty premium to lure skeptical investors — a yield between 4.75 percent and 5 percent, which is more than double the average for European bonds with a similar credit rating. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Woman hired as chief investment officer at HSBC’s Saudi unit

HSBC’s Saudi Arabia unit has hired Muneera Aldossary as chief investment officer, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest sign that more women are rising to senior roles in the kingdom’s financial industry. Aldossary previously worked as chief executive of Mulkia Investment Co., a local asset manager, and prior to that was head of equity investments for Saudi Fransi Capital. Loosening restrictions on women is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to get more Saudis working in the private sector. Over the past few years, authorities have lifted a ban on women driving and allowed them to travel without the permission of a male guardian. — BLOOMBERG NEWS