Peeps-flavored Pepsi is a thing, but you have to be a winner to try it

The Internet has nicknamed the drink “Peepsi. ” Some couldn’t wait to taste it, while others wondered . . . why?

Yes, just in time for Easter, we have marshmallow-flavored soda.

Forget Swedish Fish-flavored Oreos, Chicken and Waffle-flavored Lay’s, or Ramen-flavored Pringles. We have a new contender for the Most Unexpected Food pairing: Peeps and Pepsi .

You can’t buy “Pepsi x Peeps” on store shelves: If you want to try it, you have to enter a sweepstakes. There are three ways to enter: by mail-in, or via Instagram and Twitter, by sharing photo of yourself with Peeps, and hashtagging #HangingWithMyPeeps and #PepsiSweepstakes and tagging @Pepsi.

According to Pepsi’s rules, the sweepstakes will run through March 31. Winners will be selected in a random drawing around April 7. Ten grand prizes will be awarded, each consisting of a special-edition 3-pack of 7.5-ounce cans. There will be 3,160 first prizes, each consisting of three 7.5-ounce cans, and a package of Peeps. You can read the full rules here, or on Pepsi’s Twitter.

“The cans come in blue, pink, and yellow, although there is no difference in flavor,” People magazine reported, adding that the flavor is “vaguely reminiscent of Lucky Charms.”

Pepsi held a similar holiday-flavor sweepstakes when it gave away Pepsi Apple Pie in a #PepsiApplePieChallenge sweepstakes in November.

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola,” Todd Kaplan, the vice president of marketing for Pepsi, stated in a release.

