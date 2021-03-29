Should I trust her?

I saw on her phone that she was texting one of the guys she was seeing. I saw a brief portion of the text that said “sorry to put you in that situation.” Not sure what the context of the text was, but since I mentioned it to her, she has treated me like a piece of ... you know . Should I be concerned that she is seeing him again? My second question: When a girl says she can’t go out because she has to do laundry, pay bills, food shopping, etc., is that a sign that she is seeing someone else?

Q. I have two questions. My girlfriend was married for a long time. When I met her, we hit it off. Well, come to find out, she was seeing seven other guys as well. She narrowed that down to three guys — me and two others. After a weekend away, she had decided that she wanted to go with me.

QUESTIONS





A. “When a girl says she can’t go out because she has to do laundry, pay bills, food shopping, etc., is that a sign that she is seeing someone else?”

People do have to feed themselves! When this woman says, “I must take care of myself as a human,” it is very possible she is doing just that. She has a life that must be managed. I do not believe “grocery shopping” is code for “I’ve got a date.”

That said, I have no idea what’s happening here. It’s not that I think she’s cheating or pursuing anything with the seven runners-up; it does sound like she made a choice and was honest about her process. But you don’t trust her, and have started to over-examine everything she says. She’s now treating you like a piece of something because you’ve made it clear you’re watching her every move. It all sounds pretty unpleasant to me. Is this still a good relationship?

It’s great that you hit it off in the beginning, but it doesn’t sound like you’re getting closer and building the kind of trust you need for the future. If you can’t put this behind you and believe what she’s telling you, let her go.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Sometimes if a person says they’re staying in to do laundry, pay bills, and food shop — that’s exactly what they’re doing. And hey, I’m no square, I’m all for playing the field and dating around — but dating seven people? That’s a lot of guys to juggle, especially during a pandemic. If you don’t trust her (which it sounds like you don’t) then find someone else.

BOSTONSWEETS21





Sounds like this relationship has already become toxic and is growing more so with time. Perhaps you should start over with someone else. A good question to ask yourself: Do you have a history of trust issues with women? Or did this particular woman give you a bad feeling? If you have a long-standing problem, please seek therapy. If she was just a shady individual, good riddance.

WINDCHYME29





How exactly did you see these messages on her phone? There seems to be a lack of trust and respect going both ways in this “relationship.” Perhaps you should consider if you are right for each other. Good luck!

WARMACHINE





1. You “saw on her phone” — i.e., you snooped. She’s not pleased about it. Letter writer, if you are not in a happy dating situation, best thing is to wish them well and end it. 2. It’s not a crime to date more than one person unless and until you agree to be exclusive. Did you two agree on that? 3. I’m not sure re: the chores comment. It could be an excuse because she’s no longer feeling it with you, in which case I’m more a fan of telling someone directly but nicely rather than practicing avoidance. On the other hand, most people who work full time (if she does) have a LOT of tasks and errands to get done. For most of them, this is over the weekend — at times all weekend — and it can be tiring.

JIVEDIVA





Your paranoia is a product of your discontent with this relationship. She is not your speed, so rather than trying to slow her down, just end it.

HEYITHINK

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.