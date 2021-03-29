1-year-old boy struck by tree in Townsend died Saturday

“We appreciate everyone who has reached out to help and check in on us,” Perkins said in a Facebook message to a reporter. “Prayers are appreciated.”

Roxxe Perkins said her son, Jaxx, died shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. She requested privacy for her family as they mourn the tragedy.

A 1-year old boy who was struck by a falling tree in Townsend on Friday night has died, the boy’s family said Sunday.

A GoFundMe page established to raise money for the family had collected nearly $23,000 as of Sunday night.

Jaxx was born Dec. 17, 2019, according to the page.

The boy’s father was holding him when a tree fell on them at 34 New Fitchburg Road, according to Townsend police. Jaxx was taken by ambulance to a landing area and then airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, officials said.

There, Jaxx was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit and was put on a ventilator, according to the fund-raising page for the family. After doctors determined that Jaxx would not make it, his parents agreed to let the child go peacefully, the page said.

Jaxx’s father was not seriously injured in the incident. He was treated for cuts, scrapes, and hematomas, according to the fund-raising page.

Jaxx’s parents plan to donate their son’s organs to help other families, according to the page. All funds raised online will be used to pay for funeral and medical expenses, according to the page.

“Anything will be appreciated during this devastating time if you are unable to donate please share,” the creator of the page, a family friend, wrote.

Jaxx will be cremated at a Townsend funeral home.





