Becker College to close this spring

Becker College, a small private liberal arts school in Worcester, will close after the end of this school year, the board of trustees announced Monday.
The school, best known for its veterinary, nursing, and video game design programs, has struggled financially for years and trustees said the COVID-19 pandemic dealt the final blow. College leaders had warned several weeks ago that the school was on the brink of closure and they were considering all options.
“This was a deeply painful decision for the Board to make—one that the College administration made every possible effort to stave off, but one we came to realize in recent weeks was unavoidable,” said Christine L. Cassidy, chair of Becker’s board of trustees.
The college will help students continue their studies elsewhere through August 31, officials said in a press release. Becker has made arrangements with several local colleges to admit its students. For incoming students who were admitted for the fall, Becker will refund deposits and help students find new places to enroll. The college will also help faculty and staff find new employment.
The school’s final graduation ceremony will take place May 8.
