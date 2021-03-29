Bedford, Mass., woman slain on York, Maine, beach died at her favorite place

Pattelena of Bedford, Mass., was at Short Sands Beach in York last Friday afternoon intent on sharing her joy with Jeffrey Buchannan, the father of her two-year-old son who had recently reentered the life of the 35-year-old woman. Around 3:54 p.m. and in the view of other beachgoers, Buchannan allegedly killed Pattelena on the very same beach she considered a source of great happiness, a safe haven, authorities said.

“She loved York, Maine. We used to go there every summer, every summer,” Jessica Pattelena, Rhonda’s sister, said Monday. “She was a mermaid. She loved the beach. She always had her toes in the sand. She loved the waves.”

Rhonda Pattelena was the mermaid in her family, the one who loved sand between her toes, the one who considered the beaches at York, Maine, her favorite place both as a child and as the mother of three boys, two of them teenagers.

“She just really loved him,’' said Melissa Matranga, who met Pattelena in elementary school and remained close into adulthood and as they both became mothers. “She saw good in him when there really was no good in him. She just wanted to believe that he was her soulmate.”

The cause of death was blunt force injury to the head, according to Maine State Police. Her body was found behind a rock, authorities said.

Buchannan, 33, also of Bedford, Mass., was taken into custody without incident at the beach and is now charged with murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in York County Superior Court in Alfred, Maine, authorities said.

It was at least the second time Buchannan had physically attacked her, officials said. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to assault and battery and three counts of kidnapping in Essex Superior Court, records show. Buchannan kidnapped Pattelena and her two sons from earlier relationships, records show.

He was sentenced to one year behind bars in the Essex County Jail. The details of the incident were not immediately available Tuesday, but the attack took place in 2016 while Pattelena was living in Lawrence, records show.

Matranga, who has launched a GoFundMe page for her close friend, said she did not know when Pattelena and Buchannan reunited. She said it was not a relationship she approved of because of his prior acts of violence. And despite her misgiving, she did what she could do to support her friend.

However, her support came with a requirement: The two women agreed on a code word that Pattelena could use to discretely let Matranga know when she was in trouble. The code word, chosen by Pattelena, was ostrich, Matranga said.

Matranga said she does not know what happened between Buchannan and her friend last Friday, but is certain that it happened suddenly and that Pattelena never had any inkling of the danger she was facing.

“I don’t believe for one minute she would have just sat there and not done anything,” Matranga said. “I believe in my heart, she would have texted me.

Both Jessica Pattelena and Matranga used similar adjectives to describe Pattelena who they considered kindness personified whether she knew you or was meeting you for the first time. She was also a single mother devoted to her sons who are ages 17, 14 and 2.

“She was an amazing mother, and she was raising some amazing kids. She always did her best for them,” Jessica Pattelena said. “She had the most beautiful soul you could ever meet. All she ever wanted to do was to help people.”

Pattelena and her boys had moved to Bedford about three months ago and the oldest boy was enrolled in Bedford High School, the middle child was in the town’s middle school and the youngest was in day care. Pattelena, who had worked as a health care aide, was taking on-line classes to become a licensed practical nurse, they said.

Matranga said she learned of Pattelena’s death about four hours after she was killed when Pattelena’s mother called and reported that Pattelena had not picked up her two-year-old son at day care as expected. Matranga tried to contact Pattelena, but when she did not get a reply, Pattelena’s mother called York police and learned the bitter news.

Matranga said her goal, which is shared by Pattelena’s family and her wide circle of friends, is to focus future conversations on her life, the happiness she brought to others and to establish a permanent connection between Pattelena and York - and not because that’s where her life ended.

To that end, a candlelight vigil is planned for this Friday in Maine and Pattelena’s loved ones are hoping to install a memorial bench in the town’s Ellis Park.

“She loved going to York Beach. For her it was a peaceful place, calm and relaxing,” Matranga said. “I just want people to focus on the kind of person she was, and to keep her memory alive.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.