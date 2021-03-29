Brown University students vote to support reparations for descendants of enslaved people connected to the school

“Studying the issue doesn’t put money in Black folks’ pockets,” said Jason Carroll, the student body president and a senior from Maryland. “It’s lovely and all, but how does that rectify what happened? It doesn’t tangibly improve the lives of those who are worse off because of the university.”

But as more time has passed, some students on the Ivy League campus want the university to act more decisively on its findings. Last week, they expressed their interest in something its then-president dismissed when the Slavery and Justice report first came out: reparations.

PROVIDENCE — A decade and a half ago, Brown University put out a report examining its historical ties to slavery. The report was considered a groundbreaking effort to reckon with the past, and a blueprint for other universities to follow.

A plaque on the left side of the front door of the Market House in Market Square, which is owned and operated by the Rhode Island School of Design. In the 18th century, Rhode Island had more slaves per capita than any other New England colony, and Rhode Island merchants controlled 60 percent to 90 percent of the American save trade. Market Square was the epicenter of Providence's trade and markets, and a site for sales of human cargo from Africa and the West Indies. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Carroll can trace his ancestry on both sides of his family back to enslaved people who worked in the cotton fields of the Carolinas. But like many African Americans, he doesn’t know much about them. He also doesn’t know much about the people enslaved by the university’s namesake family, the person enslaved by the university’s first president, or the enslaved people who built parts of the campus that stand to this day.

“To every single Brown student, regardless of our race, we do benefit directly or indirectly from these ill-gotten gains that Brown University and the Brown family received,” Carroll said. “To me, it’s a moral question.”

If it is a moral question, it was answered resoundingly last week. Undergraduate students, as part of their Undergraduate Council of Students elections, voted on two questions related to the university’s history with slavery.

One signals support for the university making “all possible efforts to identify the descendants of enslaved Africans who were entangled with and/or afflicted by the University and Brown family and their associates.”

It passed with 89% of the vote.

The other signals support for “providing reparations to identified descendants of slaves entangled with and/or afflicted by the University and Brown family in line with reparations plans from other institutions of higher education like Georgetown University.”

It passed with 85% of the vote.

To Carroll, “reparations” could mean monetary awards and admissions preferences for descendants of people caught up in the university’s ties with slavery. The Undergraduate Council of Students has also called on the university to consider obligations like preferential admissions to Native American groups indigenous to the area Brown now stands on.

Brown is named for a wealthy 18th-century Providence family. Several members of the family were enthusiastic supporters of the university, one of the oldest in America. As the 2006 report showed, they also owned slaves and, though they weren’t major slave traders, “were not strangers to the business either.” The university’s first endowment drive raised money from people involved in the slave trade, too.

The student referendum at Brown follows recent trends around the question of reparations for the legacy of slavery in America. It’s a national trend playing out on the local level, at colleges like Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and in cities including Evanston, Illinois, and Providence.

The subject of reparations at Brown used to be more controversial. Ruth Simmons, who was then the president of Brown, said at the time that the Slavery and Justice committee was trying to get away from some reparations questions entirely.

“The committee’s work is not about whether or how we should pay reparations,” Simmons wrote in 2004. “That was never the intent nor will the payment of reparations be the outcome.”

In the wake of the report, the university set up the Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice, and started a fund for the education of children in Providence, which was only fully funded last year. Some supporters of reparations for Black people at the university have pointed out that schoolchildren in Providence are majority Latino, and only 15 percentBlack, according to district statistics.) Brown University also pledged to continue efforts to diversify the student body and the faculty. And it built a slavery memorial, evoking a ball and broken chain.

Zanagee Artis, a junior who is biracial, visited that memorial last year, and couldn’t help but notice that it is right next to University Hall, the oldest building on campus. It was built by slave labor, and financed in part by major slave traders.

“There’s no denying that what this institution did hundreds of years ago changed the course of history for these people,” Artis said. “There needs to be an equally as impactful redress for those actions.”

Acknowledgement, though, is not enough, Artis said. Artis was one of the student leaders behind the referendum.

“We can do more than just name that these things happened,” Artis said.

Brian Clark, a spokesman for the university, said in an email that Brown has a deep history of reckoning with these very questions.

“The University interrogated this issue as a full community from 2003 to 2006, and Brown committed to a series of actions whose impact persists in our education, research, engagement with historically underrepresented groups and ongoing work in diversity, equity and inclusion,” Clark said. “The current work of Brown’s Task Force on Anti-Black Racism will make recommendations on more Brown can do to address the legacy of slavery.”

Andre Willis is a co-chair of that task force. Willis, a professor of religious studies at Brown, said the discussion around reparations on campus has been somewhat muted, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic keeping people apart and draining their attention.

Willis said he respects the activism that’s gone on so far even under those difficult circumstances, and is looking forward to a vibrant discussion when things open up again.

“It’s very difficult to make a moral argument against reparations as an idea for Black people who inherited the legacy of slavery,” Willis said.

The trickier question, Willis said, is the practical one.

“How?” Willis said. “Who? How much of a commitment would one want to make to the particular segments of the populace who have been negatively impacted by unequal historic policies, which have led to disproportionate outcomes?”

Other universities have grappled with those same issues.

Georgetown University, founded by the Jesuit order of priests, in 2019 pledged to raise $400,000 a year to benefit the descendants of 272 people sold to keep the university financially solvent, according to the New York Times. The Jesuits themselves pledged $100 million this year to atone for their role in slavery.

The Virginia Theological Seminary has designated a $1.7 million reparations fund.

The Princeton Theological Seminary in 2019 set aside $27.6 million to “repent” for its ties to slavery. The money will fund 30 new scholarships for descendants of slaves and a Center for Black Church Studies, among other things.

Harvard University, for its part, is examining its ties to slavery, even as some students and scholars say studying the question is not enough.

That same push-and-pull is playing out at Brown, albeit on a delayed timeframe: From the 2006 Slavery and Justice report to 2021′s student-driven initiative for reparations. Daneva Moncrieffe, the co-president of the Black student union at Brown, considers this a “natural step” after the 2006 report.

“From there, it’s like, OK, now we know all this,” Moncrieffe said. “What are we going to do about it?”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.