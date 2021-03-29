Fall River couple indicted for murder and neglect in death of man’s 14-year-old disabled son

The statement said Almond and Coleman were both indicted on charges of second-degree murder and neglect of a disabled person resulting in serious bodily injury. In addition, the statement said, Coleman was indicted on a charge of withholding evidence for allegedly trying to destroy a cell phone in the presence of police officers.

In a statement, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office identified the defendants as John Almond, 33, and Jaclyn Marie Coleman, 26. It wasn’t immediately clear who’s representing the pair in court.

A Bristol Country grand jury on Friday indicted a Fall River man and his girlfriend on murder and neglect charges stemming from the October death of the man’s 14-year-old intellectually disabled son, who had fentanyl in his system at the time of his passing, authorities said.

Advertisement

The case stems from the Oct. 21 death of 14-year-old David Almond, as well as the alleged neglect of his sibling, Michael Almond, according to officials.

Quinn said in Monday’s statement that the allegations are highly troubling.

“The facts and circumstances relating to the indictments are extremely disturbing and egregious. I want to thank the prosecutors for their efforts in investigating,” Quinn said. “We look forward to prosecuting these matters in superior court.”

A Fall River police report filed in court laid out details of the case.

The report said a detective was informed around 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 21 that David Almond, one of triplets with intellectual disabilities, had died at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He lived in an apartment on Green Street with his two brothers and another boy who is Coleman’s biological son, as well as John Almond’s mother, the report said.

David Almond’s sibling and Coleman’s son were also taken to the hospital for evaluation, and David’s brother was deemed “too malnourished to leave behind,” the report said. A doctor told police David’s brother appeared to be emaciated.

Advertisement

And investigators noted a number of injuries to David Almond’s body when he was pronounced dead at the hospital. David Almond, the report said, appeared to weigh about 80 pounds and had bruises on both hands and feet, his left ankle and both knees, as well as cuts to both ears and an “open scrape” on his right shoulder blade.

Then around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 21, the report said, hospital staff informed police that David Almond and his surviving brother had both tested positive for having fentanyl in their systems when they arrived at the medical facility.

The state Department of Children and Families took custody of all the surviving children in the residence, and John Almond told police in an interview that he and his girlfriend and mother “were all using heroin/fentanyl in the home,” the report said.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence and found hundreds of “blue glassine baggies containing suspected heroin and/or fentanyl residue,” the report said.

Coleman was also interviewed by police and refused to hand over her cell phone when officers told her they were going to seize the device, since she indicated she sometimes shared it with John Almond, who had admitted to buying heroin.

“I’m not gonna let him get in trouble,” Coleman said before she allegedly started smashing the phone against the table.

Police physically restrained her, the report said, and she pushed a detective backward into an aluminum shelf, causing him “minor back pain and discomfort,” the report said. For that alleged outburst, she was also charged with assault and battery on a police officer, officials said.

Advertisement

“After reading her right to remain silent and asking her if she understood that right, Jaclyn stated, ‘Yeah, and I want a lawyer,” the report said.

John Almond and Coleman were initially charged in October in Fall River District Court with neglecting Michael Almond. Not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf. The indictment now moves the case to Fall River Superior Court, the statement said. An arraignment date hasn’t been set, according to the statement.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.