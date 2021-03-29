Dog rescued after getting head stuck in tire in Falmouth

Falmouth fire received an unusual rescue request Saturday afternoon — a dog had gotten its head stuck in a tire in a neighbors’ backyard and couldn’t get out.

Falmouth animal control was first to respond after the dog, named Bella, got her head caught in an old tire, according to Facebook posts from Falmouth fire and animal control. Initial attempts to free her were unsuccessful and Falmouth firefighters were called in for assistance. When they arrived, firefighters determined the tire had to be cut in order to successfully set Bella free, Falmouth animal control said.

Firefighters worked diligently to cut the tire without harming Bella, Falmouth fire said. A wet blanket was draped over Bella and a pneumatic abrasive wheel was used to cut the tire away from the dog. Firefighters cut the rim “from lug nut to lug nut,” Falmouth fire said. The dog and rim were cooled to prevent any injuries.