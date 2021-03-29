Here’s what it’s like to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I don’t see how anyone can beat Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 135,775 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 417 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.3 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 21.4 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 2,608. There were 117 people in the hospital, and 208,320 residents had been fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

As of Friday, a little more than 30 percent of Rhode Island’s population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That number is expected to rise rapidly in the coming weeks because the state is lowering the eligibility age to 50 on April 5.

So what’s the experience like?

I live in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood in Providence, one of the hard-hit ZIP codes where everyone age 18 and over became eligible last week. My partner and I signed up for 1:30 p.m. appointments on Saturday at the Providence Career and Technical Academy on VaccinateRI.org.

The process went so smoothly.For those who don’t know, PCTA is the beautiful school building located in the same area as Classical High School, Central High School, and the Providence school department just outside of downtown.

There was plenty of parking, but here’s a pro tip: If you park near Bayberry Beer Hall, you can walk to PCTA, get your shot, and then treat yourself to a refreshing beverage as a reward.

We entered the school and were immediately met by a row of volunteers who checked to make sure we had scheduled appointments. They verified our address, asked a few basic questions (“Are you currently experiencing symptoms?”), and showed us the QR code that allowed us to sign up for our second shot.

Advertisement

We then walked to the gymnasium – one of the best gyms in the state, by the way – and volunteers pointed us toward the vaccine stations. I sat down in a chair, made a bad joke about my left bicep, and then it was over. The first Moderna shot was in my body. I felt no pinch at all, and was handed a card with information about the shot and the time, 1:35 p.m., written on it.

Another volunteer pointed me toward the bleachers to wait for 15 minutes, and I used my phone to sign up for a second dose in four weeks. By 1:50 p.m., a volunteer asked how I was feeling and sent me on way. Another group of volunteers checked to make sure the second appointment had been scheduled, handed me a sticker, and we were out the door by 2 p.m., and eating ice cream from Newport Creamery by 2:15 p.m.

As for the post-shot symptoms, my left arm did get a little sore (I’d say a 2 out of 10 in terms of pain), but it didn’t stop me from playing nine holes of golf later in the afternoon. I only lost a half dozen balls, so I might be able to argue that the vaccine actually improved my game.

Advertisement

The soreness in my arm got a little worse later in the night Saturday and on Sunday, but it wasn’t terrible. It kind of felt like how you feel when you miss six weeks of the gym and then suddenly start lifting again.

It was a good sore.

If you’re eligible, sign up to get your vaccine here.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Rhode Island got permission from the federal government Thursday to start billing Medicaid again for services provided by the state-run hospital system, which could allow it to claw back millions of dollars lost there over the past year. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Victor Loolo, Husam Salhab, and Blessing Ubani, the co-founders of Tagg, a new social network that encourages its collegiate users to thoroughly express themselves, discover others like them, and connect in a more meaningful way. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ A Florida man accused of shouting racial epithets and pulling a gun on motorists in East Greenwich in an alleged road-rage incident last summer could face a harsher sentence if prosecutors prove he was committing a hate crime. Read more.

⚓ Meet Francesca Raoelison, who launched a nonprofit to help people in her Madagascar, where emotional abuse experienced as children often leads to physical abuse inflicted as adults. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Health: Massachusetts spent more than $130 million on contact tracing, but now some are questioning whether it was worth it. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Environment: The Biden administration has indicated that it plans to use its infrastructure proposal to supercharge the nation’s clean energy transition. The move could set the stage for a drop in emissions and represents a broader change in how Democrats tackle the issue of climate. Read more.

⚓ Education: The pandemic has upended every student’s educational experience, but English learners are having an especially difficult time. Read more.

⚓ Sports: All it took was a ton of salary cap space to prove that plenty of players are willing to sign with the Patriots. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Family Service of Rhode Island is officially launching its “Be Kind RI” initiative, which allows residents in need to sign up for a food delivery from a volunteer.

⚓ Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and the city’s African American Ambassadors Group is releasing a 188-page report detailing Rhode Island’s role “in supporting a ‘separate and unequal’ existence for people of African heritage, Indigenous people, and people of color.”

⚓ The Providence Teachers Union is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to discuss its no confidence vote in Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Superintendent Harrison Peters.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.