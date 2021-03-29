High winds could bring power outages, damage for much of Mass.

A high wind warning has been issued for much of Central and Western Massachusetts, with west winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 60 miles per hour expected, officials said. The warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

“During this time frequent gusts of 45 to 55 [miles per hour] will occur, with gusts up to 60 [miles per hour] in the Worcester Hills & Berkshires,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “Winds slowly subside later this afternoon.”

Massachusetts will experience “very windy and much cooler” weather on Monday, with “strong to damaging wind gusts” expected across the region until about mid-afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Forecasters warned that “damaging winds” had the potential to blow down trees and power lines, and said that “widespread power outages are expected.”

Travel will also be difficult, according to the National Weather Service, and officials urged people to avoid “being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.”

“If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows,” forecasters said. “Use caution if you must drive.”

A wind advisory is in effect for much of southern Massachusetts, including Plymouth and Barnstable Counties. The advisory is in place until 4 p.m. Monday, and west winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 55 miles per hour expected.

Forecasters said that the gusty winds “could blow around unsecured objects” and that tree limbs being knocked down could also result in “a few power outages.” Officials urged residents to use caution when driving and secure outdoor objects.

Sunshine also returns today, forecasters said, “but it will be a blustery and seasonably cold day.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.