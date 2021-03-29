High winds knock tree on Framingham home

A tree smashed into a home in Framingham Monday morning, piercing the home’s roof in several places, fire officials said.

High winds blew over the 60-foot pine tree, which fell onto a “concrete slab ranch house” at 21 Janebar Circle in Framingham just after 8 a.m. this morning, Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said. The tree “did some damage to the roof” but none of the damage was structural. The collapse “really wasn’t a major event,” he said.

The most significant issue was the tree taking out the home’s electrical service, Dutcher said. Power company Eversource responded to the scene to assist with repairs.