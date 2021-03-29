High winds knock tree on Framingham home

A tree smashed into a home in Framingham Monday morning, piercing the home’s roof in several places, fire officials said.
High winds blew over the 60-foot pine tree, which fell onto a “concrete slab ranch house” at 21 Janebar Circle in Framingham just after 8 a.m. this morning, Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said. The tree “did some damage to the roof” but none of the damage was structural. The collapse “really wasn’t a major event,” he said.
The most significant issue was the tree taking out the home’s electrical service, Dutcher said. Power company Eversource responded to the scene to assist with repairs.
Advertisement
No residents were injured and all made it out safely, Dutcher said. Dutcher did not have the number of residents in the home readily available.
Dutcher was unsure of the damages to the home — speculating that it’s “not $300,000 but it’s not $500,000 either.”
Wind blowing over trees has been a recurring problem this year, Dutcher said. Dutcher said there were “definitely” more wind events this year than in prior years.
Gusts are topping 50 miles per hour in parts of southern New England today, the Globe reported.