In latest Boston City Hall departure, CFO to leave post

With a new acting mayor installed, the departures from Boston City Hall continue, with Emme Handy, the city’s chief financial officer, leaving, to be succeeded in that role by the city’s current budget director, Justin Sterritt, officials announced Monday.
Handy’s departure is the latest City Hall shake-up, as other officials have left their posts in recent weeks amid a mayoral transition that saw Martin J. Walsh leave to become the nation’s labor secretary and Acting Mayor Kim Janey become the city’s first Black and first female chief executive.
Sterritt will start his new role, where he will be responsible for all “aspects of financial management” for the city, on April 16, according to the Janey administration. Handy has worked for the city for three years and will return to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, a Cambridge research center where she has previously worked. At the institute, she will serve as senior advisor to the chief operating officer.
“Emme has overseen the budget soundly and thoughtfully for a number of years and I thank her for her contributions to the City of Boston,” said Janey in a statement. “The experience she brought to the City of Boston from state government and the Broad has proved critical, especially as she had to navigate uncharted waters over the past year.”
As CFO, Sterritt will oversee a number of city departments, including assessing, auditing, budget, community preservation, human resources, labor relations, purchasing, registry, the retirement board, collecting, and treasury, according to Janey’s administration.
Other recent city government departures have included Karilyn Crockett, Walsh’s equity chief, who was rumored to be mulling a mayoral bid before she ruled out such a run. Walsh’s chief of staff, Kathryn Burton, his chief of policy, Joyce Linehan, and the city’s corporation counsel, Eugene O’Flaherty, also left their City Hall positions.
Additionally, Walsh’s economic development chief, John Barros, recently handed in his resignation and announced he was running for mayor.
