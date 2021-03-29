In latest Boston City Hall departure, CFO to leave post

With a new acting mayor installed, the departures from Boston City Hall continue, with Emme Handy, the city’s chief financial officer, leaving, to be succeeded in that role by the city’s current budget director, Justin Sterritt, officials announced Monday.

Handy’s departure is the latest City Hall shake-up, as other officials have left their posts in recent weeks amid a mayoral transition that saw Martin J. Walsh leave to become the nation’s labor secretary and Acting Mayor Kim Janey become the city’s first Black and first female chief executive.

Sterritt will start his new role, where he will be responsible for all “aspects of financial management” for the city, on April 16, according to the Janey administration. Handy has worked for the city for three years and will return to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, a Cambridge research center where she has previously worked. At the institute, she will serve as senior advisor to the chief operating officer.