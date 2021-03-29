Massachusetts pool coronavirus testing in schools finds 0.7 percent positivity rate since February

More than 1,000 schools across the state have been participating in pool testing, a method in which multiple people’s test samples get bundled together to be processed as just one sample. It’s been proven to be both faster and less expensive than traditional testing.

Since its launch in February, the pool coronavirus testing program in Massachusetts schools has found a positivity rate of less than 1 percent among nearly 159,000 people, according to new data released by the state Monday.

Of 22,679 “pools” that are being tested with an average size of 7 people per pool, the state found a pool positivity rate of 0.76 percent, according to a statement from Governor Charlie Baker’s office. Of the results collected, the state was not aware of any pools with more than one positive case, “suggesting that there is extremely little evidence of in-school transmission of COVID-19 in Massachusetts,” the governor’s office said.

At schools where pool testing is available, people must opt into the program. Families can choose to not have their students tested.

Pool tests are performed at least once a week, and results are delivered within 24 hours. When a pool test comes back negative, all the people in that pooled group are considered negative for the coronavirus. When a pool test comes back positive, everyone in the pool is retested using individual tests, and people follow isolation and quarantining protocols as necessary, based on the individual results.

Funding for the pool testing program, which is being paid for by both the state and federal government, was set to expire on April 18 but has been extended through June 30. State officials expect about $207 million in federal funding to help cover the cost of the program.

The state also announced today it will cover the costs of COVID-19 testing at sites dedicated to early education providers.

“Massachusetts’ robust and ambitious program offering COVID-19 surveillance testing to all schools, charters, and special education collaboratives led the nation,” Baker said in the statement. “The science is clear that it is safe for kids to be in the classrooms, and this initiative has proved to serve as an invaluable tool for schools throughout the Commonwealth as they return to in-person learning.”

In total since February, 172 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; the state has not released a breakdown of positive cases among students, educators, and other staff members.

Boston Public Schools are using pool testing in their schools, but Worcester has not signed up, according to a spokeswoman for the state’s Executive Office of Education.

“Access to this pooled testing program has given many school districts the information and assurance they need in order to be able to keep educating students in person safely and successfully,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said in the statement. “We are grateful to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services for undertaking this critical program on behalf of our students, teachers and school staff.”

The state separately tracks positive cases reported by local school and health officials among students and staff members who are inside school buildings. (Cases among people who are only learning or teaching remotely are not being tracked by state education officials.)

Since September, a total of 8,677 cases among students and 5,358 among staff members have been reported to the state. The most recent report — released Thursday for the week that ended Wednesday — included 682 new coronavirus cases among students and 228 among school staff members. It was the highest weekly total of cases since mid-to-late January.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com.