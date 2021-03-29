Mattapan club’s liquor license suspended over COVID-19 violations; ordered to close

Hawkins wrote that Boston police conducted an inspection of the club Sunday night in response to “numerous complaints” that the business was flouting COVID-19 protocols.

Lesley Delaney Hawkins, the board’s executive secretary, said in a written notice to Macumba Latina located at 477 River Street that the panel voted to indefinitely suspend the club’s liquor license. The board also ordered the establishment to “close immediately,” the notice said.

The Boston Licensing Board on Monday indefinitely suspended the liquor license of a Mattapan club for violating COVID-19 safety protocols, records show.

Police, Hawkins wrote, “observed multiple violations during the inspection including a large line outside the Licensed Premise that the Licensee was unable to manage, patrons in line failing to social distance, patrons in line failing to wear a mask, patrons inside failing to social distance, patrons inside failing to wear a mask, and patrons standing all in violation of mandatory COVID-19 operational requirements.”

Officers documented the violations by taking photographs, the notice said.

“As is noted in the Licensed Premise Inspection Notice, during the inspection the Licensee was hand delivered a notice to appear at an emergency hearing before the Board today, March 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.,” Hawkins wrote. “The Board provided additional notice of the hearing via electronic correspondence to the Licensee today, March 29, 2021. The Licensee failed to attend the emergency hearing.”

Hawkins said the board found the violations were an “egregious violation of mandatory COVID-19 operational requirements,” based on police testimony and photographs.

“The Board also noted the Licensee has been given formal notice of the hearing,” Hawkins wrote. “The Board voted to INDEFINITELY SUSPEND the License.”

The letter, Hawkins wrote, “serves as formal notice that the Licensee must close immediately and may not permit patrons on the Licensed Premise until such time as the Board lifts the INDEFINITE SUSPENSION in its sole discretion. The Licensee is ordered to submit a COVID-19 operational plan to the Board via Licensingboard@boston.gov.”

A number listed for the club had a full voicemail box when a reporter called Monday, and the business didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

The popular night spot says on Facebook that women get in “free all night!!!” Back in October, the club indicated it was taking the COVID-19 rules seriously.

“Macumba restaurants open tonight with limited seating,” the club posted to Facebook at the time, reminding patrons not to “forget your mask !!!!!!! Be safe Stay safe !!!!!!”

They were allegedly in violation of COVID-19 protocols Sunday night, according to a Boston police report, which said two detectives from the Licensed Premise Unit hit the club around 11:12 p.m. while performing checks of bars and restaurants.

When detectives approached the club, the report said, they “observed a very long line of patrons waiting to enter the establishment. As Detectives tried to walk up to the front door, Detectives could not reach the door because of a large crowd that had gathered at the entrance. Detectives observed the security person was trying to push patrons back so that he could open the door.”

Detectives, the report said, had to help the security guard with moving the crowd, so that they could enter the club to conduct the inspection.

They didn’t like what they saw once they got inside.

“Detectives observed multiple patrons standing and walking around without any face coverings on,” the report said. “Detectives also noticed that the premise had a Disc Jockey providing live musical entertainment. Detectives reiterated the importance of the Governor’s COVID guidelines and the Boston Licensing Board’s Advisory on the current prohibition of these activities.”

That’s not all they did.

“As a result of what Detectives observed, Sgt. Det. [William] Gallagher issued licensed premise inspection notice #048197,” the report said. “This notice was for failure to adhere to the Governor’s COVID guidelines and the Boston Licensing Board’s Advisory of no patrons waiting in line, patrons walking around without facial coverings and premise providing disc jockey (live entertainment).

Detectives, the report said, also notified the club of Monday’s hearing before the board - which club officials ultimately skipped.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.