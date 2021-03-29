N.H. man, 62, fined $5K for hurling racial slurs, threatening Black family at gas station

A Seabrook, N.H., man has been fined $5,000 for directing racial slurs at a Black family and threatening them during a July encounter at a gas station in that town, authorities said.
In a statement, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said a Rockingham County Superior Court judge on Monday found that the man, John Doran, 62, violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act during the July 29 incident at the gas station.
The statement said that after a March 17 evidentiary hearing, the court found Doran threatened to physically harm the victims when he pointed a gas hose in their direction, used a racial epithet, and threatened to burn one member of the family.
He also told the family to “Go back to Africa,” the statement said.
“The court concluded that this conduct was motivated by animus towards the victim’s race and had the purpose to terrorize or coerce the victim and the victim’s family,” the statement said.
In addition, the statement said, the court barred Doran from contacting the victims or knowingly coming within 250 feet of them.
“The trial court also imposed a $5,000 civil penalty to be paid within 30 days of the order,” the statement said. “A violation of the terms of the injunction may subject Mr. Doran to future civil and/or criminal penalties to include fines or incarceration.”
The order, the statement said, will remain in effect for three years but can be extended at the request of prosecutors.