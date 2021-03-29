N.H. man, 62, fined $5K for hurling racial slurs, threatening Black family at gas station

A Seabrook, N.H., man has been fined $5,000 for directing racial slurs at a Black family and threatening them during a July encounter at a gas station in that town, authorities said.

In a statement, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said a Rockingham County Superior Court judge on Monday found that the man, John Doran, 62, violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act during the July 29 incident at the gas station.

The statement said that after a March 17 evidentiary hearing, the court found Doran threatened to physically harm the victims when he pointed a gas hose in their direction, used a racial epithet, and threatened to burn one member of the family.