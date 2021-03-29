N.H. man injured in crash on Everett Turnpike in Merrimack

A New Hampshire man was seriously injured after he crashed his car on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack Sunday morning, officials said.

Stephen Deschamps, 58, of Candia, was driving south on the turnpike around 10:15 a.m. when he lost control of his Infiniti sedan while trying to switch lanes, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. The car left the road, hit a tree, and fell down an embankment, according to State Police.

Emergency responders found Deschamps pinned inside the vehicle. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, State Police said.