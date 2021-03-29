N.H. State Police arrest two for allegedly driving 122 miles per hour on I-93

New Hampshire State Police arrested a Quincy man and a Manchester, N.H., man for allegedly speeding in excess of 120 miles per hour in separate incidents on Interstate 93 in Hooksett overnight Friday into Saturday, officials said.

Shivam Gupta, 22, of Quincy, was charged with reckless operation after State Police say he drove past a trooper at 122 miles per hour. The trooper reported the vehicle to another officer, who then observed Gupta allegedly speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour, State Police said. Gupta was stopped and placed under arrest.

Later that night, officers observed another vehicle allegedly travelling at 122 miles per hour. The driver, William Breen, Jr., 28, of Manchester, N.H., was arrested and charged with DUI, aggravated DUI, and reckless operation, State Police said. Breen allegedly refused testing after an investigation revealed he was allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to State Police.