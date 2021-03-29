Program to vaccinate homebound residents in Mass. starts today

Residents, the site says, are eligible if they meet one of three criteria.

The program’s available to eligible residents who can’t leave their home to get to a vaccination site even with assistance, according to the state’s official mass.gov website.

The state on Monday is starting its drive to vaccinate eligible homebound Massachusetts residents against COVID-19.

They must have “considerable difficulty” or require “significant support” to leave their residences for medical appointments; require an ambulance or two-person assistance to leave their homes; or not be able to leave their residences for medical appointments under normal circumstances, the site says.

“If you are eligible for an in-home vaccination, you can call the Homebound Vaccination Central Intake Line at (833) 983-0485,” the site says. “You will be able to speak with a representative who will ask questions to determine if an in-home vaccination is appropriate. If in-home vaccination is appropriate, you will be registered with the State Homebound Vaccine Provider or referred to your local Board of Health.”

Commonwealth Care Alliance, or CCA, is handling scheduling and administration of in-home vaccinations, according to the mass.gov site.

“When you are registered with the State Homebound Vaccine Provider, you will generally be called within three business days (but depending on demand it could take closer to one week) to schedule your appointment,” the site says.

The site also says that in-home vaccinations will be performed by medical professionals following all public health guidelines.

Appointments, the site says, will be “based on geography of homebound residents, not on a first-come first-served basis,” and residents will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

That vaccine, the site says, is “easier to transport and requires only one appointment.”

Christopher D. Palmieri, presidet and CEO of Commonwealth Care Alliance, said in a recent statement that CCA is “honored” to manage the homebound vaccination drive.

“Since our inception, CCA’s approach to care has been rooted in the community to ensure the most appropriate site of care for the individuals we so proudly serve,” Palmieri said. “Over the past few weeks, we have successfully vaccinated hundreds of our own homebound health plan members, and our team is ready to expand this effort across the state and aid the Commonwealth’s vaccination effort in any way we can.”

The Baker administration said last week in a statement that CCA’s homebound vaccination drive will cover 183 cities and towns, while local boards of health will pick up the rest of the slack.

“168 local Boards of Health (representing about 40% of MA’s population) will conduct a homebound vaccination program for their community residents, while homebound residents of 183 municipalities (representing 60% of MA’s population) will receive vaccines through the statewide service through Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA),” the statement said.

A full list of communities partnering with the statewide CCA program, as well as municipalities operating separate homebound vaccination drives through their own local health boards, is available here.

On its website, CCA says that it’s already provided “in-home COVID-19 vaccinations to 500 health plan members” and plans to inoculate over 20,000 homebound residents across Massachusetts as part of the statewide initiative.

State health officials reported Sunday that the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 68,657 to 3,369,521.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,253,133.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 16,000 deaths in the state.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.