Woman, 21, killed in New Bedford crash early Sunday morning

A 21-year-old woman was killed and another woman was taken to a hospital with injuries following a single-vehicle crash in New Bedford early Sunday morning, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the crash on Route 18 in the area of Walnut Street about 2 a.m., according to District Fire Chief Brian Medeiros.
Medeiros said the vehicle went into the median on Route 18 and struck a cement planter.
Medeiros could not say which person was driving the car or provide the condition of the injured woman. New Bedford police would not comment Sunday evening, and a message left with the public information officer was not immediately returned.
