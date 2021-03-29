1,464 new confirmed cases, 15 deaths, and 40,114 vaccinations. See today’s COVID-19 data from Mass.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 90.3 percent of the 3,776,560 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Sunday, when 68,657 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 40,114 to 3,409,635, state officials reported Monday.

The total shots administered included 2,137,827 first shots and 1,187,938 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 83,870 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,271,808.

Advertisement

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for more than a year.





The department also reported 1,464 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 594,242.

The DPH reported 15 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,790.

The DPH said 31,428 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 675 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 41,771 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 18.6 million.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.37 percent.

The department said the rate would be 4.0 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Advertisement

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.