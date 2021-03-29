4 extremely important political developments that have nothing to do with Washington

That said, there are four developments happening in the states right now that are definitely worth paying attention to, even if they are not necessarily getting constant national attention.

While states are considered the “laboratory for American democracy,” and the axiom “all politics is local” has long been established, the truth is that in 2021, American political life has largely been dominated by the happenings in Washington.

There is understandably a lot of attention given to the recall effort of Governor Gavin Newsom. Those hoping to remove the Democrat from office have submitted enough petitions to hold the recall election, and now it is up to counties to verify that enough of these signatures are valid.

Advertisement

But Newsom isn’t the only one facing a recall in California. Many local officials from all over the state are facing their own recalls, often due to anger over the pandemic lockdowns, though one involving the Sacramento mayor has to do with the treatment of the homeless in wintertime.

If history is any guide, most of these recall efforts will fail to get enough signatures. However, even Newsom aides concede that there will likely be a recall election this fall and it could be a very big deal in American politics in a few months. It could also be the first big opportunity for Trump to weigh in on a major election — though if he did it would likely backfire given how anti-Trump California is these days.

Georgia will likely continue to be the political hot spot of the nation

First came Georgia’s new swing-state status. Next, Donald Trump became fully invested in taking down the state’s Republican governor and secretary of state. Then a pair of Democrats won swing states. After that, a mass shooting near Atlanta brought a spotlight on a number of pressing issues such as violence against Asian-Americans and gun control.

Advertisement

And last week, Georgia Republican officials passed a sweeping bill that would restrict voting rights, signed behind closed doors, and set off a firestorm. But the legislature in the Peach State is not done. They are likely to pass a bill that would loosen gun laws — yes, loosen — despite all the political energy going in the other direction and the recent deaths of eight people.

Andrew Yang, the universal basic income guy, is the frontrunner to be the next New York City mayor

Yang has only run for office once before: as a Democrat for president. But he did surprisingly well for an otherwise random guy and now finds himself something of a celebrity in the open mayor’s race this year, and he’s largely driving the discussion.

A large Democratic field has its primary in June. Every major poll in the race has found Yang in the lead, but the field is catching up to him. One twist: the election will be decided using ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to rank their preferences among a slate of candidates, so simple polls are harder to gauge.

Republicans may save the Iowa Caucuses

It is not hyperbole or bias to suggest that the Iowa Caucuses for the Democrats last year were a disaster. In the aftermath, prominent Iowa Democrats even said that it was time for them to lose their first-in-the-nation caucus status.

Advertisement

But you know what has happened since? Potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates keep showing up to the state.

On Friday, it was former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo who was in Iowa for three events, including one in a Des Moines suburb that looked oddly normal, though the pandemic is not yet over: A mainly maskless crowd hearing a potential presidential candidate introduce himself.

Of course, none are actual candidates until Donald Trump figures out if he will run again, but the mere idea that the 2024 presidential race would begin in Iowa is something few would be willing to bet on a year ago.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.