Birx lashes Trump’s pandemic response, citing needless deaths

The interviews, with Sanjay Gutpa, the network’s chief medical correspondent, confirmed what was already an open secret in Washington: There was a high level of dysfunction and discord within the Trump administration, particularly in the pandemic response.

The comments by Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator, and Adm. Brett P. Giroir, who oversaw coronavirus testing for the Trump administration, were among a string of bombshells that emerged during a CNN special report that featured the doctors who led the government’s coronavirus response in 2020.

Former President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response coordinator suggested that hundreds of thousands of Americans likely died needlessly from the coronavirus, and Trump’s testing czar said the administration lied to the public about the availability of testing, in interviews aired on CNN Sunday night.

Dr. Robert R. Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accused Trump’s health secretary, Alex Azar, and the secretary’s leadership team, of pressuring him to revise scientific reports. “Now he may deny that, but it’s true,” Redfield said. Azar, in a statement, denied it.

Dr. Stephen K. Hahn, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said his relationship with Azar grew “strained” after the health secretary revoked the agency’s power to regulate coronavirus tests. “That was a line in the sand for me,” Hahn said. When Gupta asked him if Azar had screamed at him, Hahn replied: “You should ask him that question.”

But it was Birx, who has been pilloried for praising Trump as being “so attentive to the scientific literature” and for not publicly correcting the president as he made outlandish claims about unproven therapies, whose disclosures — one of her first televised interviews since leaving the White House in January — may have been the most compelling.

As of Sunday, more than 548,000 Americans have died from infection with the coronavirus. Birx told Gupta that hundreds of thousands of those deaths could have been prevented had the administration taken more aggressive action.

“I look at it this way,” she said. “The first time, we have an excuse. There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge. All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially.”

She also described a “very uncomfortable, very direct and very difficult” phone call with Trump after she spoke out about the dangers of the virus last summer. “Everybody in the White House was upset with that interview,” she said.

After that, she decided to travel the country to talk to state and local leaders about masks and social distancing and other public health measures that the president didn’t want her to transmit to the American public from the White House podium. Gupta asked if she was being censored.

“Clearly someone was blocking me from doing it,” she said. “My understanding was I could not be national because the president might see it.”

Several of the officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci — who unlike the others is a career scientist and is now advising President Joe Biden — placed blame on China for not being open enough with the United States. And several, including Redfield and Giroir, said early stumbles with testing — and the attitude within the White House that testing made the president look bad by driving up the number of case reports — were a serious problem in the administration’s response.

Giroir said pointedly that the administration did not have as many tests as top officials claimed at the time.

“When we said there were millions of tests — there weren’t, right?” he said. “There were components of the test available but not the full deal.”