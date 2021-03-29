Eddie Murphy is now an NAACP hall of famer

The induction is bestowed on an individual who is viewed as a pioneer in his or her respective field and whose influence shaped the “profession for generations to come.”

He was presented the award by his longtime friend and “Coming 2 America” costar Arsenio Hall. “I’ve been making movies for 40 years now … 40 years. This is the perfect thing to commemorate that and be brought into the hall of fame,” he said. “Thank you very much. I’m very moved.”

LOS ANGELES — Eddie Murphy was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame at the organization’s weekend show that highlighted works by entertainers and athletes of color.

Advertisement

Previous inductees include Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Spike Lee, Ray Charles, and Sidney Poitier. Murphy began his career as a stand-up comic while as a teenager and eventually joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” He starred in the box office hit “48 Hours” and made his mark in a slew of films including “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Dr. Dolittle,” and “Dolemite Is My Name.” His latest film, “Coming 2 America,” was released on Amazon this month.

The virtual awards ceremony aired live Saturday night on BET and was simulcast on CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER, and LOGO. “Black-ish” star and comedian Anthony Anderson hosted the show for the eighth consecutive year.

The late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a motion picture for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The actor, who also starred in the blockbuster Marvel film “Black Panther,” died at 43 last year from colon cancer.

“As always, he would give all honor and glory to the most high God,” said Simone Ledward Boseman, the actor’s wife, who accepted the award on his behalf. “He would thank his mom and dad. And he would give honor to his ancestors as we now honor him. Thank you NAACP for always giving him his flowers. He was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person.”

Advertisement

Viola Davis took home best actress for her film and television roles in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “How to Get Away with Murder.”

LeBron James received the President’s Award for his public service achievements. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was recognized for his efforts through his LeBron James Family Foundation and his I PROMISE School, a co-curricular educational initiative. Last year he launched More Than a Vote — a coalition of Black athletes and artists — that is dedicated to educating and protecting Black voters. He thanked the NAACP for recognizing his efforts beyond the basketball court.

“This award is so much more than myself,” James said. “I’m here receiving it, but this dives into everything that I’m a part of.”

DJ D-Nice took home entertainer of the year in a competitive category that included Regina King, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis, and Trevor Noah.

D-Nice won entertainer of the year at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. Getty Images/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

During the pandemic’s early stage, D-Nice created a virtual remedy for anyone dealing with the lockdown blues. He hosted Homeschool at Club Quarantine on his Instagram Live, where he spun popular tunes on the turntables at his home. An array of celebrities tuned in, including Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey, and Mark Zuckerberg.

“It’s been an honor to provide entertainment and inspiration during one of the darkest times we’ve experienced,” D-Nice said.

Advertisement

Former first lady Michelle Obama presented Stacey Abrams with the first Social Justice Impact award. Abrams was honored for being a political force and for her voting rights work in Georgia. Abrams paid homage to her parents for her upbringing.

“They taught me and my five siblings that having nothing was not an excuse for doing nothing,” she said. “Instead, they showed us by word and deed to use our faith as a shield to protect the defenseless, to use our voices to call out injustices, and to use our education and our time to solve the problems that others turn away from.”



