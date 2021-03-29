Man fires gun at Everglades park rangers; later arrested

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — A man who fired a gun at Everglades National Park rangers was arrested Sunday evening, the park said.

No injuries were initially reported, the park said. It tweeted at 8:15 p.m. EDT Sunday that visitors and residents in Flamingo, a section of the park, should shelter in place. A later tweet said the situation was resolved and a suspect is in custody.