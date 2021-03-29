Six states opening vaccination to all adults Monday

Kansas is one of six states — Louisiana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas are the others — expanding eligibility for the vaccine to all adults on Monday. Minnesota will follow on Tuesday and Indiana on Wednesday.

But starting Monday, when all adults in Kansas become eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, Adams plans to find a vaccination site where there is an available appointment. “What I’m looking forward to is seeing my friends again,” he said.

Chris Adams, 36, has spent the past year of the pandemic living with his grandparents in Wichita, Kansas, and being “extremely strict” about social distancing. “I never went out,” he said.

Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas urged residents last week to seek out appointments, saying, “With the anticipated increase in supply from the federal government, we must get every dose of vaccine into arms quickly.”

Even as vaccine eligibility continues to expand across America — nearly all states have pledged to make every adult eligible by May 1 — the United States has also reported an increase in new cases over the past week. About 75,000 new cases were reported Friday, a significant increase from the 60,000 added the Friday before.

States in the Northeast have accounted for about 30% of the nation’s new cases over the past two weeks, up from 20% in the first couple of weeks in February.

In New York, there has been an average of 8,426 new cases a day, an 18% increase from the average two weeks earlier, according to a New York Times database. In New Jersey over the past week, there have been an average of 4,249 new cases reported daily, a 21% increase from the average two weeks earlier. And Friday, Vermont set a single-day case record with 283 new infections; it is the first state to set a case record since Jan. 18.

For many, the vaccine cannot come soon enough.

Nicole Drum, 42, a writer in the Kansas City, Kansas, metro area, cried Friday when she found out that she would be eligible to get the vaccine as early as Monday. She started calling pharmacies and looking online for available appointments “within minutes of the news breaking,” she said.

Drum called about 10 places without success. She had more luck on a county website and booked an appointment for Wednesday.