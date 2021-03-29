Enforce responsible speech

Re “Big Tech CEOs prodded on speech responsibility” (Business, March 26): I agree wholeheartedly with this action being considered by Congress. Democrats and Republicans both seem to be championing new curbs on protections provided relative to free speech on media platforms. The goal: making the heads of these platforms more liable for the spread of misinformation and inaccurate and illegal content by updating the so-called Section 230 in the telecommunications law. This would indeed be refreshing. I hope that, as this goes forward, all those overseeing such platforms be restricted to the same liability. Yes, all! No special treatment for legislators, former presidents, etc. Free expression is one thing. The publishing of racist material, hate speech, misinformation, false claims, and promotion of violence is quite another. Self-regulation is not the answer.

Herbert Mower