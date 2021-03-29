The Grocery Stories: A year in my life from the aisles

I requested time off from my work at the grocery store. Work grows increasingly demanding. Carts leak with groceries. Uneasy customers cramming items into every inch of their bags. The woman who requires me to sanitize my hands three different times while ringing up her order. Frantic customers, naked shelves.

It begins the weekend of March 14, 2020. I have theater tickets in New York. My friend and I are going to see “ Girl From the North Country ” to celebrate our birthdays. The next day, I will see “ Coal Country ” at The Public Theater.

I try to remember what I lost first in the coronavirus pandemic.

I notice a few shoppers are masking. I wonder, are they overreacting? Do we need masks? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the beginning, says masks are advised if someone has symptoms related to the coronavirus. Store revenues rocket. We workers reel. Such a balm, the theater.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic.

My friend calls to say she is not going to Broadway. She is afraid. I still determine to go, that’s how much I need this comfort. The inside of my head isn’t yet linking the threat with my life.

Until March 12, when Broadway goes dark.

Until March 13, when the White House declares a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Until March 15, when I offhandedly email my endocrinologist reminding her I work in a grocery store. Should I be concerned about going to work? She replies “yes,” and advises me to stay home. I have insulin-dependent diabetes and am at higher risk for COVID-19 complications.

I am losing my sense that I am strong. That my body will betray me.

I call my manager to say I’m staying home at the advice of my doctor. According to state guidelines, immunocompromised workers who are advised to shelter at home qualify for temporary disability.

The third-party insurance rep asks, how are you being medically treated?

I say, I have insulin-dependent diabetes. My specialist advises me to self-quarantine because I am at higher risk for COVID-19 complications.

The rep says, technically, you are not physically disabled. You can still do your job.

I say, yes, but this is an entirely different set of circumstances.

The rep asks, when is your next doctor’s appointment?

I say, my doctor’s office has shut down because of the pandemic. My treatment is to self-quarantine.

The rep and I are on an endless loop.

Despite my doctor filling out paperwork — the same short-term disability forms used when I had carpal tunnel surgery — insurance is operating from a pre-pandemic paradigm. They want concrete answers.

It’s March. No one understands what will come next.

My colleague with serious asthma and COPD texts me. She is battling to receive temporary disability insurance. Within weeks, we return to work.

Our terror is twofold: What danger are we putting ourselves in so that we can pay the bills and what will happen to us if we cannot meet our responsibilities?

At this moment, there is no understanding of the systems that will be put in place. No COVID-19 relief.

The Northeast locks down. Essential businesses like grocery stores limit capacity. Plexiglass is installed at the registers. By April 3, we are all wearing masks. Many are wearing gloves, including me, my co-workers, and customers. We have lost our faces, our fingerprints, our individuality.

Dreamlike. The aisles are largely vacant. They feel almost safe within the silence. But eerie carries its own creepiness.

We spray. We wipe. We sanitize.

Our store hours are shortened; our deliveries, smaller. Foot traffic shrinks as the lockdown keeps people indoors.

Hospitals are overrun. Refrigerated trucks — makeshift morgues — cannot hold all of the dead. Co-workers or their families take ill. Someone’s wife is brought back from the dead. Someone is on a ventilator. Someone’s uncle dies. My customer tells me her breathing is still painful months after surviving COVID. At work, we cannot think about for whom the bell tolls.

On our half hour breaks, many of us eat in our cars.

At home, I live alone. I eat alone. The TV plays continuously. My co-workers worry that they will bring COVID home to their families. A friend says in a phone conversation, “Don’t take this personally. No one wants to be near you.” It is a long time before any friend sits outdoors with me.

Warm weather comes. Eventually, people come out of their homes. Lines form outside the store. We remind again and again, with good cheer in our voices, cover your nose and mouth with a mask. Socially distance. Stand behind the plexiglass.

We want to say: Be patient. Be human. Be kind. Behave. Of course, we cannot.

This continues into the heat of summer, and the fall, holiday seasons. We no longer count heads.

The store is busting with bodies. My co-workers and I talk about the “too many.” Some customers look in, then leave. Too many. Others climb over us. Too many. Sacred space was short-lived.

We are battered by the work, the anxiety. Dealing with the pandemic doesn’t grow easier. Customers are impatient with persisting protocols.

Last week, we averaged 58,579 COVID-19 cases a day; more than 547,270 Americans have died. I double mask, as do several co-workers and customers. More than 26 percent of the country has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

I finish a midnight shift. Sitting in my car, I see the headline about the deadly rampage at a Colorado grocery store. When I get home, I watch the news. I get a text from a friend, whose daughter works at a grocery store. She tells me her kid cried.

It was 3 p.m. at the Boulder supermarket. A busy time. I know what that looks like. The crowds.

Ten victims. Grocery workers. Shoppers. An officer responding to the call.

I sit on the couch, sobbing.

Mary Ann D'Urso's column appears regularly in the Globe.