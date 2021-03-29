Immigration reform, and so much else, depends on eliminating the filibuster

President Biden’s appointment of Vice President Harris to coordinate a response to migration at the southern border is another nail in the coffin of filibuster reform. Republicans are inclined to oppose meaningful immigration reform to start with. Given Harris’s presidential ambitions, they’ll be united in opposing anything that gives her such a high-profile win. The only way Democrats will be able to deliver even the most modest immigration reform will be to end or deeply curtail the filibuster.

Senators, stop spinning your wheels

The US Senate is the graveyard of worthy progressive bills, and senators should be ashamed of their unproductive performance. Either the majority refuses to vote or the minority filibusters. Filibustering gives the minority party unearned and undeserved power. The presidential election of 2020 clearly determined Americans chose a Democratic president and Democratic majority in the House and Senate. Americans soundly rejected the Republican campaign of misinformation, voter suppression, gerrymandering, Jim Crow racism, trickle-down economics, irresponsible gun rights, anti-environmentalism, and the insurrection to overthrow a legal election.

By filibustering, Republicans can undermine that election, recalling a dark history of human rights violations and subverting the Senate’s ability to pass meaningful laws.

All Democrat legislators should get on board to honor the 2020 election. Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia should reconsider their views on the filibuster — which is not even in the Constitution — and not agonize over what Republicans will do if they regain majority status. If the people change whom to support in the next election, so be it. The people will decide.

A simple majority vote can advance the progressive agenda chosen by the voters. The Senate’s been spinning its wheels far too long.

James Frank

Reading, Pa.

This truly is minority rule

There has been a lot of talk lately about eliminating the filibuster in the US Senate. Should Democrats move to do this? The answer is: absolutely, but not for the reason you might think.

Democrats should end the filibuster because the 50 Republican senators represent 45 percent of the population of the United States. The GOP senators may think they represent half of the country, but the actual numbers show otherwise.

Democrats: Step up and end the (minority) filibuster.

Frank Velluto

Melrose