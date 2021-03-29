A problem that should have been anticipated

The question for the administrators of the state’s court system is the same as for school administrators and school committees: Why didn’t you folks start working on better ventilation a year ago (“A real change of venue,” Page A1, March 26)? It was always obvious that people would need to go back into our courthouses and school buildings. One of the first steps administrators should have taken was to survey their buildings and see what the ventilation problems were. Why didn’t they all do this?

Sue Bass