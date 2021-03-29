She’ll be boycotting Georgia

I was stunned to learn details of the voter suppression law recently enacted by Georgia Republicans. How can this be happening in the United States in 2021? The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy. My 90-year-old mother is committed to voting in every Georgia election. Who thinks it should be illegal for someone to give her a bottle of water while she waits in line to exercise her constitutional right? I predict that history will not be kind to Governor Brian Kemp and his colleagues.

I have considered my response to the assault on voting rights in Georgia and elsewhere. I am not a powerful lawmaker or a wealthy lobbyist. I am, however, a person who makes informed choices about where I spend money. Neither I nor my small business will make future purchases from Delta Airlines, Home Depot, or Coca-Cola until these Georgia corporations invest their considerable resources in overturning voting laws that disenfranchise their employees and many others.